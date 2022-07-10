ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: 'He's not going to be signing up': Liverpool legend Bruce Grobbelaar 'turns down' Strictly Come Dancing - because it means working on Premier League match days!

Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar is set to slip through the fingers of Strictly Come Dancing bosses after turning down an opportunity to appear on the show later this year.

BBC producers spoke to the 64-year-old last month in a bid to sign him up for this year’s show.

But MailOnline can reveal the Zimbabwean - famous for his spaghetti legs goal-line manoeuvre - is snubbing the offer after admitting to pals he’d miss watching football at weekends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fx6h3_0gan7aLo00
Not happening: Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar is set to slip through the fingers of Strictly Come Dancing bosses after turning down an opportunity to appear on the show

A source said: 'Strictly bosses are gutted because he was at the top of their list. But when Bruce looked at what would happen to his weekends he was worried about not being able to watch his beloved Liverpool FC.

'He also has a job at the stadium on match days hosting fans which he would have to give up to take part in the show.'

The source added: 'It might be something he’d look at doing in the future but for the moment he’s not going to be signing up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1auWxF_0gan7aLo00
Fancy footwork: BBC producers spoke to the 64-year-old last month in a bid to sign him up for this year’s show (stock image)

'The only thing that might change his mind is a big money package. But there is a limit to how much the BBC can go to.'

Bruce’s snub may be one reason why BBC producers have now switched their attention to Tony Adams.

According to reports today the ex Arsenal and England defender is on a short-list of stars the show wants to land.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CJfdD_0gan7aLo00
No chance: But MailOnline can reveal the Zimbabwean is snubbing the offer after admitting to pals he’d miss watching football at weekends
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EwxZC_0gan7aLo00
Coming soon: Although the line-up is yet to be confirmed by the shows producers, Tony Adams is now said to be in advanced talks

A source revealed: 'Each year Strictly producers have a certain type of person in mind for the programme. This year they want a footy legend who older viewers can relate to and get behind.

'Bruce ticked all the boxes but so does Tony Adams which is why they are keen to speak to him and try to sign him up.

'Tony is good fun and viewers might be surprised at the different side they see to him if he appears on the programme.'

The upcoming series will be the first in three years to be broadcast without Covid measures, which forced bosses to introduce restrictions including 'bubbles' for training and limited audience numbers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31yMqx_0gan7aLo00
On the pitch! Tony played for both Arsenal and England during his career (pictured during the 1998 World Cup)

