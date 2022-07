In an effort to raise awareness and interest in a possible career in healthcare for people of all backgrounds and ethnicities, Hennepin Healthcare is holding its first-ever People of Color Career Fair in downtown Minneapolis on July 16. The career fair will highlight different career paths and available positions for both clinical and non-clinical roles, and everyone in the community is welcome to attend. The event is being held to get more people of color interested in a healthcare career, with the long-term goal in mind of decreasing health disparities.

