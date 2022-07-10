ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Massive Fire Destroys Historic Hotel in Heart of Nantucket: New Video and Details

By Malcolm Johnson
NECN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState fire officials are investigating the cause of a massive fire that destroyed a historic Nantucket hotel and damaged several surrounding buildings on Saturday. Heavy flames engulfed the historic Veranda House hotel early Saturday morning. The extensive damage caused the Veranda House and the nearby Chapman House to close, the hotels'...

www.necn.com

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

Likely Cause of Fire at Nantucket's Veranda House Hotel Revealed

The likely cause of the massive fire that destroyed several buildings in downtown Nantucket, including the historic Veranda House hotel, this weekend has been revealed. The blaze on Saturday is believed to have been started by improperly disposed smoking materials, state and local authorities said Monday. The fire began where trash was stored, under the front porch.
NANTUCKET, MA
capecod.com

Video: Four alarm fire breaks out at large building in Mashpee

MASHPEE – Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a major fire in Mashpee about 1:15 PM Tuesday. The fire at Summerfield Park at 800 Falmouth Road (Route 28) quickly went to four alarms. Heavy smoke and flames were reportedly visible on the roof and in the attic of a large two story commercial building. Crews worked quickly to make sure every one had evacuated safely. No civilian injuries were reported but a number of firefighters were evaluated for heat related issues. Traffic on Route 28 was heavily backed up due to apparatus and hoselines in the street and motorists were urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. About 1:45 PM all units were ordered out of the building as officials switched to a defensive attack. The State Fire Marshal’s office was notified to investigate the cause of the blaze.
MASHPEE, MA
capecod.com

Plymouth Fire Department Extinguishes Kitchen Fire in Apartment Building

PLYMOUTH – Chief Neil Foley reports that the Plymouth Fire Department extinguished a kitchen fire this morning at an apartment building on Chapel Hill Drive. At approximately 9:45 AM, Plymouth Fire received a call reporting a kitchen fire within a third-floor apartment, Unit 12, at 5 Chapel Hill Drive. Companies from Plymouth Fire’s headquarters, west and north stations responded to the scene.
PLYMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Car vs pole crash knocks out power in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A car vs pole crash knocked out power to nearly 1,000 Eversource customers in Falmouth. The crash happened at the intersection of Menauhant & Acapesket Roads sometime before 7 PM Tuesday. The pole was snapped and live wires in the roadway closing the area to all traffic. The driver was evaluated but appeared to have escaped any serious injuries. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash.
FALMOUTH, MA
ABC6.com

Body of fallen Marine to arrive in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell said that the body of a fallen Marine will arrive in the city Tuesday afternoon. The mayor said that Sgt. Samuel Demers died unexpectedly on June 20. His body will be flown into Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
capecod.com

Woman injured by boat propeller in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A woman reportedly suffered a leg injury from a boat propeller late Sunday afternoon. The incident happened on the Yarmouth side of the Highbank Road bridge. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Yarmouth Police and Yarmouth DNR are investigating the incident. Cape...
YARMOUTH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Ferries#Fire Department#Ice Packs#Fire Captain#Accident#The Veranda House#The Regatta Inn
Boston 25 News WFXT

Multiple shark sightings reported off Outer Cape beach

ORLEANS, Mass. — Shark season is in full swing on Cape Cod. According to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app, there have been several great white shark sightings off Nauset Beach in Orleans since Friday. The bulk came Sunday, when five sightings were reported off Nauset Outer...
falmouthvisitor.com

Where to Find the Best Scoop of Ice Cream in the Falmouth Area

Eating a high quality ice cream cone is truly a quintessential Cape Cod experience. Whatever your plans are for your summer day, there’s always a way to include ice cream! So the next question is: where can I get the best ice cream around? If you are staying in the Falmouth area, we have narrowed the vast array of choices down to a select few. We tried many scoops from many different venues and here is the list we assembled.
FALMOUTH, MA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
capecod.com

Motorcyclist injured in collision with car in Bourne

BOURNE – A motorcycle operator was injured in a collision with a car in Bourne shortly before 2 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Main Street in Buzzards Bay. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Bourne Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Harwich, Mashpee Police warn of text message scam

HARWICH – Harwich Police are warning about a scam after two residents of Chatham contacted them to report receiving text messages this morning. The texts state that the sender is the “Harwich Police” and the message asks people to click on a link to purchase T-shirts for $10.
HARWICH, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable Police looking for missing 19-year-old woman

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are searching for a missing 19-year-old woman. Isabella Noui is described as a white female 4’11” tall and 108 lbs. Isabella has brown/pink hair and brown eyes. She is described as having a thin build and may be carrying a bag of clothes. Barnstable Police say Isabella left her home in Hyannis with her boyfriend on June 11, 2022. Her family hasn’t heard from her since she left. She may have possibly traveled to Laconia, NH. If you have any information please contact the Barnstable Police Department at 508-775-0387.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Yarmouth Police capture man who fled after June 20th crash

YARMOUTH – On Tuesday at 2:00 AM, Yarmouth Police Officers were dispatched to a residence in South Yarmouth to check on a person in an abandoned home. The reporting party said she heard voices from in the home. Officers arrived on the scene and set up a perimeter. Officers...
YARMOUTH, MA
point2homes.com

7 Parker Drive, Wareham, Plymouth County, MA, 02571

Updated Ranch on .23 Acres In Quiet Wareham Neighborhood Close to Beaches, Shopping and Highway. Recent Updates In The Last Year INCLUDE: Kitchen-New Appliances(refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove, microwave and stackable washer/dryer), Center Island With Butcher Block Top, All Base Cabinets, New Floor and Slider. Master Bedroom-New Flooring and New Window. Master Bedroom Has Been Framed(as is) For A Walk in Closet and 2 Smaller Closets. Mudroom/Office Has Been Framed (as is)With New Door And Window. Main Bath Upgrades Include Toilet, Lighting, Walls, Doors, and Hardware. Electrical Has Been Updated .Exterior Upgrades-Whole House has Been Vinyl Sided, New Front Door and Storm Door. Roof Approximately 3 Years Old. Some Minor Cosmetic Finishes Still To Be Done Being Sold As Is. First Showing At Open House Saturday July 9th From 11:00-12:30. Don't Miss This Charming Home!!!
WAREHAM, MA
capecod.com

Sandwich Police seek vehicle that allegedly struck bicycle and left the scene

SANDWICH – A vehicle reportedly struck a bicyclist and left the scene in Sandwich. It happened on Cotuit Road by Piccadilly Road around 10:30 AM Saturday. Rescuers evaluated the bicyclist who declined to go the hospital. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created in 1998...
Martha's Vineyard Times

Two people stabbed in West Tisbury

Two people were stabbed at a residence in West Tisbury Sunday evening. One man, the alleged victim, received a cut on the arm. Another person, the alleged assailant, received an unspecified knife wound. State Police, West Tisbury Police, Tri-Town Ambulance, and Tisbury EMS responded to the scene — a house...
WEST TISBURY, MA

