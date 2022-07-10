Massive Fire Destroys Historic Hotel in Heart of Nantucket: New Video and Details

MASHPEE – Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a major fire in Mashpee about 1:15 PM Tuesday. The fire at Summerfield Park at 800 Falmouth Road (Route 28) quickly went to four alarms. Heavy smoke and flames were reportedly visible on the roof and in the attic of a large two story commercial building. Crews worked quickly to make sure every one had evacuated safely. No civilian injuries were reported but a number of firefighters were evaluated for heat related issues. Traffic on Route 28 was heavily backed up due to apparatus and hoselines in the street and motorists were urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. About 1:45 PM all units were ordered out of the building as officials switched to a defensive attack. The State Fire Marshal’s office was notified to investigate the cause of the blaze.

MASHPEE, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO