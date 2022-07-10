ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Topsail Beach, NC

Search continues off North Carolina coast for man who saved young child from drowning

By Courtney Layton
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCN/WNCT) — A search was set to continue Sunday morning for a man believed to have drowned while saving a young child on the north end of North Topsail Beach.

According to Norman Bryson, Onslow County emergency services director, multiple units started looking for the 39-year-old man about 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Bryson said the man went into the water to help save a young child and then struggled to get out.

The man was able to save the child before he disappeared, North Topsail Beach Town Manager Alice Derian told CBS 17. Others also helped in the child’s rescue, Derian said.

The North Topsail Beach fire and police departments responded along with the Coast Guard to help search for the man.

Derian said the rescue attempt for the man began around 2 p.m.

Officials called off the search about 6 p.m. Saturday because the water conditions were becoming too dangerous. A small-craft advisory was in effect at the time.

Derian said fire and police crews conducted checks and sweeps throughout Saturday night and planned to resume full operations on Sunday morning.

The TRUTH
2d ago

Am Black: He was a SILENT special HERO who unselfish DEED will NEVER be FORGOTTEN. THE ENTIRE STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA. ( WE SALUTE YOU)

RVing keep it rolling
2d ago

bless this man I'm sure if he didn't make it he's a special angel. Thanks to everyone who helped. 🙏

