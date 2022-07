The last quarterback that I remember receiving the vitriol from the media like Tua Tagovailoa was Tim Tebow. He couldn’t change that perception, can Tua?. No one is going to prop up Tua like they do Justin Herbert. Tua could lead the Miami Dolphins to the playoffs and even the Super Bowl this year and the mainstream media will tell you it was because of Tyreek Hill, Mike McDaniel, and done so in spite of what Tua does on the field.

MIAMI, FL ・ 42 MINUTES AGO