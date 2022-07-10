ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip inflammation sends Kiermaier back to IL

By Josh Ayen
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

CINCINNATI (WANE) – Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier is back on the 10-day injured list due to inflammation in his left hip.

This is the second time the Bishop Luers High School grad has been placed on the IL due to hip inflammation. His injury first popped up during a late June series against the New York Yankees.

Tampa Bay wraps up a 3-game series against Cincinnati on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

