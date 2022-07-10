ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Watch: Stephen Curry holes 97-yard shot for eagle at celebrity golf tournament

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lrr5s_0gan4fs400

Stephen Curry is used to connecting on long-distance shots. But on a golf course? That’s a new experience for the three-time NBA champion.

Curry, the NBA’s all-time leader in 3-point goals, holed a 97-yard approach shot from the fairway for an eagle at the American Century Championship on Friday, Sports Illustrated reported.

Curry’s second shot at the par-4 13th hole at Edgewood Tahoe course flew several feet past the flag and then spun back toward the hole before falling into the cup. The Golden State Warriors star celebrated after holing the shot at the celebrity golf tournament near South Lake Tahoe, leaping and giving his caddie a chest/shoulder bump, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Because of the modified Stableford scoring system in the tournament, the eagle was worth six points. That helped Curry finish tied for 10th place after the first round, Sports Illustrated reported.

“I play on 94 feet, so I’m like right around, you know, I like those type of numbers,” Curry told the Golf Channel in an interview. “The crowd reaction was unbelievable. I couldn’t see it go in, but the crowd reaction was like ‘Ahhhhh, oh that’s good.’

“It went in and I lost my mind for a second.”

The eagle settled Curry’s game. He had six bogeys and a double-bogey in his first 12 holes, but after his eagle he shot par the rest of the way, Sports Illustrated reported.

Photos: Stephen 'Steph' Curry through the years Here are some memorable photos of NBA star Stephen "Steph" Curry through the years. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Related
The Spun

Ray Allen Reveals His Pick For Greatest NBA Player Of All-Time

Ray Allen - one of the greatest sharpshooters in the history of basketball - is finally weighing in on the greatest-NBA-player-of-all-time debate. During a recent debate, Allen named Michael Jordan to be the greatest player in the history of the NBA. His debate opponent argued LeBron James deserves the throne.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry reveals Ayesha’s hilarious stance on bringing home another trophy

Stephen Curry is clearly still on a high from not just winning his fourth championship in eight seasons with the Golden State Warriors, but finally taking home NBA Finals MVP, too. He’s been celebrating those achievements this weekend at the American Century Golf Championship in South Lake Tahoe, catching touchdown passes from Green Bay Packers […] The post Stephen Curry reveals Ayesha’s hilarious stance on bringing home another trophy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Jayson Tatum Breaks His Silence After Losing 2022 NBA Finals: “I Still Think About It Every Day. Probably Until The Season Starts. Probably Until We Get Back To The Championship, I Guess.”

Jayson Tatum reached his first NBA Finals this season, finally breaking the barrier of the Eastern Conference Finals and leading his Boston Celtics to the biggest series of all, where the Golden State Warriors waited for them. As we all know, the Dubs easily handled the Celtics, coming back from...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Celebrity#Sports Illustrated#Stableford#The Golf Channel
realitytitbit.com

Molly Qerim’s fortune came from her First Take as a sports journalist

Molly Qerim is an infamous moderator sports journalist from America where she is most famous for hosting the ESPN First Take show. The journalist and reporter has also hosted countless programmes for the CBS Sports Network. Due to her impressive career, the star has racked herself a pretty impressive pay. Reality Titbit has all the information on the reporter’s net worth, check it out.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Gary Player drops Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy truth bombs ahead of Open Championship

Tiger Woods is ready to roll for the Open Championship at St. Andrews. Woods famously enjoys participating in the event, and even admitted to missing the US Open to rest for the Open Championship. There are some people in the golf world who believe Woods can win this year’s event. However, don’t include golf legend […] The post Gary Player drops Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy truth bombs ahead of Open Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GOLF
USA TODAY

Charles Barkley loses bet with Aaron Rodgers at celebrity golf event, pledges $25,000 donation to charity

STATELINE, Nevada — Most people never thought there was a chance Charles Barkley could beat Aaron Rodgers in the celebrity golf tournament. And no, it did not happen. Rodgers, who has played in the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe for 18 years, made a bet with Barkley that if Barkley finished ahead of him, Rodgers would let Barkley cut off his man bun.
CHICO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Warriors owner Joe Lacob comments on potential Kevin Durant trade

The Golden State Warriors have quietly emerged as a legitimate suitor for a Kevin Durant trade. In Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, the front office has one budding All-Star and one actual All-Star (both) under the age of 30 who could theoretically be used in a sign-and-trade for a massive contract like Durant’s.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Steph catches incredible TD pass from Rodgers at golf tourney

It’s no secret that Steph Curry is a man of many talents. The four-time NBA champion and 2022 Finals MVP is participating in his 10th American Century Championship golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, but it would be very out of character for Curry to only stick to golf on the course.
GREEN BAY, WI
Heat Nation

Former Miami Heat sharpshooter says Kevin Durant will show up for Brooklyn Nets if they don’t trade him before season starts

The Miami Heat have yet to put together a trade package that would allow them to acquire Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. Durant reportedly requested a trade from the Nets organization earlier in the offseason, and the Heat are seemingly included on his wish list of trade destinations. It’s unclear if the 12-time All-Star would suit up for Brooklyn in the 2022-23 season if the Nets were to not trade him before then.
MIAMI, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Lakers champion to make comeback with rival team?

Two years after winning an NBA title with them, a former Los Angeles Laker could be landing elsewhere in the division. Marc J. Spears of ESPN reported Saturday that veteran guard Quinn Cook is working out with the Sacramento Kings in Las Vegas with hopes of making an NBA comeback.
NBA
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm on Tiger Woods quote at St Andrews: "It's a bit of an exaggeration"

Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus both said you can't really call yourself a great player unless you win The Open Championship at St Andrews. Jon Rahm gets what they are saying but thinks it's something of an exaggeration. Both Woods and Nicklaus have won The Open three times, each winning...
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s heartbreaking admission about Finals loss to Warriors

Jayson Tatum was this close to etching his name in the history books. He had successfully helped the Boston Celtics make it back to the NBA Finals for the first time in 12 years. Facing the Golden State Warriors, Tatum could’ve gone down as the guy who took down the Dubs’ dynasty for good. Instead, […] The post Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s heartbreaking admission about Finals loss to Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
Harper's Bazaar

Kendall Jenner Proves She and Devin Booker Are Still Going Strong with New Photo

Kendall Jenner never addressed her and Devin Booker's breakup rumors, but this week, she made it very clear the two are still in love. Yesterday, the supermodel was spotted walking around Los Angeles in an oversized white T-shirt with an illustration of the Phoenix Suns—Booker's basketball team. The tee featured caricatures of famous team players from the 1994 roster.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
103K+
Followers
112K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy