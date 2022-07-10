Athens County real estate transfers

Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.

Kaylee Mullins, 83 Pomeroy Road, Athens, to Maria Jo Martinez, $25,334.

Judith A. Connick, 46 Mound St., Athens, to Demetrios and Holli Prokos, $125,000.

Brett A. and Angela N. Ragozzine, 50 Grover St., Nelsonville, to Chelsea L. Braglin, $65,000.

Allpower Rentals, LLC, 8880 United Lane and two parcels at United Lane and Route 50, Athens, to Columbus Equipment Company, $1,250,000.

Lindy and Michael A. Douglas, 5101 Factory Road, Albany, to Kristopher and Lydia Mahler, $189,000.

JoAnn Pfeiffer, 5268 and 5270 Lee St., Albany, to Janet Harner, exempt.

Riverside Apartments of Athens, LLC, 15 apartments at 774 W. Union St., Athens, to Southeast Ohio Holdings, LLC, $840,000.

Harshberger Farms and Family, LLC, 40 acres on Fruit Farm Road, Bern Twp., to Rose M. Cerovski, exempt.

Dorothy M. Young, 10877 Route 691, Athens, to Molle Allen, $40,100.

Hazel Grace Gibbs, 28796 Torch Road, Coolville, to Joseph Lucas, $17,080.65

Betty J. Dill, 2120 Reynolds Ave., Albany, to Randall Z. Wilson, $137,000.

Jeffery Lee Morgan and Alexia Lynn Morgan, 247 W. Union St., Unit 303A, Athens, to Ralph M. and Brenda A. Hinton, $103,000.

Michael and Traci O’Neil, 14585 Rainbow Lake Road, Shade, to Anne Wilson and Robert Wagner, $75,000.

Joel D. Lynch, 5.1 acres parcel in Troy Twp., to Michael French, $25,000.

Thomas L. and Mary L. Wheatley, 12060 Route 13, Millfield, to William and Sandra Stalder, $200,000.

Judy K. Smucker, 73 Elmwood Place, Athens, to Thomas A. Smucker and Elizabeth Edna Wangui Smucker, $300,000.

John R. Brown, 19.25 acres at 4907 Bessemer Road, Nelsonville, to Linda G. and William D. Stover, $23,000.

Debra S. Hooper, 10370 Tyler Court, Glouster, to Ryan D. and Michelle Nagucki, $275,000.

Darrell L. and Yvonne R. Jenkins, 4 acres on Adams Road, Stewart, to Ed Conley, $3,200.

Bekki Shining Bearhart, 3560 Route 356, New Marshfield, to Abbey Crouse, $40,000.

Eddie C. Richmond, 5.065 acres on Brimstone Road, Coolville, to Phillip and Jennifer Messer, $70,000.

Mark D. Semingson, Smoke Rise Subdivision Lot 385, to Harry Daniel Gibbs, $1,200.

Margaret A. Shafer, 6288 Hudnell Road, Athens, to Jason and Andrea Crow, $227,000.

Martha Jean Boyes, 5194 Rhoric Road, Athens, to Valorie Rose VanGieson Titus and Scott Paul VanGiesen, $315,000.

Stephanie A. Songer, 25875 Main St., Coolville, to Ronald D. and Karen A. Frame, $235,000.

Davis S. Boss, 351 Carroll Road, Athens, to Craig A. and Alison R. Moore, $350,000.

Reginald C. Jokisch, trustee, 490 Adena Dr., The Plains, to Gerald E. and Sandra K. Mits, $335,000.

Gregory Michael Poches and Marlene Susette, 8111 N. Coolville Ridge Road, Athens, to Charles and Rebecca Fulks, $275,000.

Earl Ray Campbell, 8735 Carr Bailey Road, Millfield, to Larissa Koon, $6,000.

Tax Ease Funding 2016-1 REO, LCC, 230 Madison St., Nelsonville, to Clifford Monroe, $7,000.

Sherry Warren fna Sherry Rutter and Jeremy Warren, 4845 Second St., Nelsonville, to Nicholas Little, $90,000.

Austin S. Babrow, 12667 N. Peach Ridge Road, Athens, to Bradley and Julie Metzler, $480,000.

14555 Rankin Road Athens LLC, 46.402 acres at 14555 Rankin Road, Shade, to James and Paige Elster, $120,000.

Seth A. and Christa M. Altier, 11898 Burr Oak Blvd., Glouster, to Dalton M. Moore, $145,000.

Robert W. and Valerie J. Locke, 3113 Canterbury Court, Albany, to Pat Bros and Chin Sokhoeun, $450,000.

Kevin M. Lemon, 11 North St., Glouster, to Brayton C. Hazen, $103,000.

John S. Pratt, 80 Toledo St., Glouster, to Sue Knece, $104,000.

Daniel Moak, 6741 S. Blackburn Road, Athens, to Maya E. Oshita and Andrew P. Zoulek, $157,500.

Athens County Land Reutilization Corporation, 80 Front St., Glouster, to Rashawnna L. Dempsey, exempt.

Steve Mayher, 247 W. Union St., Unit 304C, Athens, to Derrick Hafer, $113,000.

Douglas S. and Lisa H. Bolon, 46 Briarwood Dr., Athens, to Brian J. and Stefanie L. Wisner, $320,000.

John L. Stout, 252 Fort St., Nelsonville, to Bryon and Rebecca Marusek, $49,000.

Alycia L. Stigall fka Alycia L. Rode, 7675 N. Blackburn Road, Athens, to 7675 N. Blackburn Road Athens, LLC, $322,200.

Shirley J. Fox, 17082 Truetown Road, Millfield, to Terrier Holdings Ltd., $28,000.

Kermit R. and Linda S. Ruble and Brandy A. Mayer, 1.75 acre tract of parcel F010010000300 in Carthage Twp, to Mindey Durst, $2,000.

James Edward and Rebecca Sue Caesar, 9939 Route 628, Athens, to Susan A. Czeiszperger, $162,000.

Rebecca Michael-Jarvis and Shawn Jarvis, 14920 Rout 329N, Amesville, to Melanie and Anthony Stoncel, $36,600.

Robert Clavie, 20 acres on Blackwood Road, Guysville, to Larry Baringer, $48,000.

Kevin L. Vogt, 58.95 acres on Buckley Run Road, Athens, to Rick and Peggy Waibel, $235,000.

David E. and Jennifer M. Jolley, 4755 Bessemer Road, Nelsonville, to Ashley A. Knippa, $115,000.