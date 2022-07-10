Laurel Health to hold COVID-19 rapid test event July 14 in Westfield, Pa.

Westfield, Pa. — The Laurel Health Centers will hold a public COVID-19 rapid test event Thursday, July 14 from 9 – 11 a.m. in the Westfield Dollar General parking lot, located at 346 E Main St. in Westfield, PA.

The event is open to everyone; pre-registration is required. To register, call 1-833-LAURELHC (1-833-528-7354) and select an LHC location from the menu. Any of the seven Laurel Health Center locations can schedule patients for these public testing events.

The CDC reports low community transmission in Bradford and Tioga counties, however, COVID-19 is still spreading throughout the region. In low community transmission levels, the CDC recommends staying up to date with vaccinations and getting tested if you have symptoms.

According to Laurel Health Centers, the best way to reduce the likelihood of severe illness is to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Everyone aged six months and up can now receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

"We strongly advise that everyone eligible be vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their community against severe illness, hospitalization, and death," said Laurel Health's medical professionals via a news release.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at no cost at Laurel Pediatrics and all Laurel Health Center locations throughout Tioga and Bradford Counties, including booster shots and pediatric vaccine.

Who is eligible?

Laurel Health provides Pfizer and Moderna vaccine for those aged 18 and up, the Pfizer vaccine dosage approved for those aged 12 – 17, and pediatric Pfizer vaccine for those aged six months – 11.

Patients who received their Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series more than six months ago or their J&J shot more than two months ago are advised to receive a COVID-19 booster shot to bolster and extend vaccine protection.

To sign up for a public rapid test event or to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine, call 1-833-LAURELHC (1-833-528-7354) and select an LHC location from the menu.