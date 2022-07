A solar panel worker is being praised for finding a little girl who had been reported missing in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, police said. Jake Manna was installing solar panels in Buttermilk Bay in Plymouth when he heard that a 5-year-old girl with autism was missing in the neighborhood, Plymouth police said. Though he was unfamiliar with the area, Manna decided to participate in the search, heading down a rural path to a nearby stream. It was there he discovered a diaper and a T-shirt.

PLYMOUTH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO