ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saraland, AL

Freshmen Faces: WR Jarel Williams Bio, Evaluation + Projected Role

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CjTz5_0gan1sCu00

WR Jarel Williams

Height: 6'2" Weight: 190 lbs

Hometown: Saraland, AL

High school: Saraland

Power Five Offers:

Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Tennessee, West Virginia.

Group of Five Offers:

Marshall, South Alabama, Southern Miss, UCF.

Evaluation by John Garcia Jr of SI All-American:

As a junior in 2020, considered Williams' breakout campaign at the 6A program, he led the Spartans with 802 yards and 10 touchdowns receiving, averaging 19.5 yards per catch along the way. It earned him all-state honors in the state of Alabama's second-highest classification.

In digging into the available tape on Williams, it appears he has the physical makeup to contend for WR1 responsibility down the line. The frame is striking against (very good) prep competition, and it makes him a vertical threat without much-wasted movement. He puts pressure on the cover man with long strides and enough polish at the top of the route to flip his hips, too. While he isn't the fastest prospect, he has enough juice at that size to work with a complete route tree.

Where Williams surprises given the size is his ability to make plays with the football already in his hands. He showcases some suddenness and the ability to decelerate better than most at his size. As he continues to work on lowering his plane to maximize his lower-body strength and ability to pull away from defenders, this strength will become a bigger one. Williams made plays in the catch-and-run game and return game on routine in 2020, breaking tackles with above-average physicality on occasion, too.

A very good varsity basketball prospect who led the Spartans into the playoffs this spring, there is classic and understandable wide receiver body control on display. Williams is quite comfortable with the football in the air and he can adjust based on the flight of it. As he polishes up his hands, with more examples of plucking the ball away from his body and/or playing at the apex, his catch radius and the quarterback's margin for error will each grow.

Playing time projection:

Williams has the look of a WR1 but that will be a few years down the road. I would anticipate him having a similar role to the one that Kaden Prather had this season. He'll see some action here and there but will start to see more snaps toward the end of the year. By 2023, he should be in the top four of the Mountaineers' wide receiver rotation.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utv44.com

Alabama man charged with raping woman twice in Perdido Key

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WPMI) — An Alabama man was arrested Saturday morning in Perdido Key on charges of battery and sexual assault. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office arrest report, Devon Burdett, 29, allegedly strangled and sexually assaulted a female on June 25 at the beach near condominiums on Lost Key Drive. Burdett and the victim were at Seville Quarter earlier in the night.
PERDIDO, AL
utv44.com

Mother living in RV Taylor Plaza wants to move after second drive-by shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Jasmine Richardson has narrowly avoided tragedy twice this year. "These right here are bullet holes," said Richardson pointing to her front door. Bullet holes are scattered along the front of her RV Taylor Plaza apartment. Richardson says she's been the victim of a drive-by shooting two times in six months.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

ALEA identifies drowned Prichard man found near the Mobile Delta

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) —Alabama State Troopers confirm a Prichard man drowned in the water near the Mobile Delta. A spokesperson with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported that the body of 41-year-old Bruce Rankin was recovered around 6:45 p.m. Saturday evening near the Causeway which is the last location he was seen.
PRICHARD, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
Saraland, AL
Football
Saraland, AL
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Saraland, AL
WKRG News 5

Comedians coming to Mobile Saenger Theatre in Fall

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Saenger Theatre has a complete lineup of comedians that will be making their way to the Port City this fall. An Impractical Joker, a Netflix and TikTok star, a television host, and others will take the stage in one of Mobile’s most iconic venues.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

The Admiral Hotel in downtown Mobile sold for $21M, to be "reborn"

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — After selling for $21 million, Mobile’s historic The Admiral Hotel is about to be “reborn”. Mobile’s historic and iconic Admiral Hotel (formerly the Admiral Semmes Hotel) is about to be “reborn”. That according to Pietro Giardini, Regional Director of Operations...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Suspect captured in woods after high speed chase ends in Prichard

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News caught the end of a wild high-speed chase that started in Mobile and ended in Prichard. One of the suspects was hiding in the woods near Alabama Village when police found him. Three people were taken into custody. Police have not released details about...
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigate Nevius Road stabbing

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police continue to investigate a Monday afternoon attack in which a man suffered multiple stab wounds. According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to the 5000 block of Nevius Road in reference to one stabbed and discovered that the victim had been stabbed multiple times by an unknown male subject.
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas State#Florida State#John Garcia#American Football#Wr#Notre Dame#Ucf#All American#Spartans
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Carl Greene

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Carl Greene, who Marshals say could be in the Mobile area. Carl Greene is wanted by the U.S. Marshals violation of […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard man drowns near boat launch off Causeway

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - A 41-year-old Prichard man drowned Saturday afternoon near the boat launch on the Causeway. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Bruce E. Rankin, 41, was on a boat when he went into the water near the lower Mobile Delta around 1:40 p.m. Saturday. Rankin’s...
PRICHARD, AL
WEAR

Deputies investigate shooting in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting Monday evening in Escambia County. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene at Lucerne Ave. and Clifton Ave. around 4:20 p.m. Deputies say multiple shots were fired in the area. There are no reported injuries or suspects at...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRG News 5

CBD business owner in Baldwin Co. arrested on drug charges

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — A business owner and his business partner in Baldwin County were arrested after deputies conducted search warrants at the owner’s home and CBD business, according to officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. The arrests were the result of a year-long investigation by the Baldwin County Drug Task Force.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Mobile Mayor: ARPA funds to be used to for affordable housing units east of I-65

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — It is getting harder and harder to find affordable housing for many in our area. However, that may be changing in some Mobile neighborhoods. This goes for areas east of I-65, where officials say affordable housing is "sorely needed." City of Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said the city is looking for partners to acquire, develop, market, and sell anywhere between 40 and 100 single-family affordable housing units.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man charged with attempted murder, not given bond

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile judge denied bond for a man accused of shooting his girlfriend. Deandre Jackson appeared in court on July 11, charged with attempted murder in a July 3 shooting. Jackson turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Investigators believe Jackson shot his girlfriend at a home […]
MOBILE, AL
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
320K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/westvirginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy