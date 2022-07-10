Newsstand: Former Michigan big man Moussa Diabate shares basketball journey

Former Michigan forward/center Moussa Diabate is now a pro basketball player after being selected by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2022 NBA Draft. In the time after his selection, he has reflected on his French background and some of the things he did on the way to the NBA.

“Man, there were a whole lot of sacrifices,” Diabate told Basketball News. “I had to leave my country and my family pretty much when I was 14. That was a huge sacrifice that I believe not many people would make. And the friends that I had back home, all of those relationships that I made when I was younger, they pretty much disappeared because you aren’t on the same time as them no more. You’re playing basketball and trying to [chase your dream] and they’re living a regular life, so you don’t match anymore in what they like to do. That’s how you lose contact with people and stuff like that.

“Also, you can’t have distractions. When you’re a regular kid, you have more opportunities to do that, but as an athlete who’s trying to make something good out of it, you have to cut out all distractions. There have definitely been a whole lot of sacrifices, and all of the sacrifices come at home.”

Diabate feels like he had to grow up quicker than other kids his age due to the nature of his basketball journey.

“I definitely think so,” he said. “Just being mature and knowing that there are certain things you can’t do, that’s a huge thing. I think that a lot of players have to grow up [fast] and, especially when you’re a five-star, it comes with responsibility. You just gotta make sure that you always ‘look good,’ kinda, in a way.”

Diabate was one of Michigan’s five-star additions in 2021 and started 26 of 32 games for the Wolverines. He averaged nine points and six rebounds per game while shooting 52.4% from the floor. He was considered a potential lottery prospect ahead of the season but is not present on prospect boards as of this posting.

