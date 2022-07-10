ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Newsstand: Former Michigan big man Moussa Diabate shares basketball journey

By Anthony Broome about 9 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21smII_0gamzias00

Former Michigan forward/center Moussa Diabate is now a pro basketball player after being selected by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2022 NBA Draft. In the time after his selection, he has reflected on his French background and some of the things he did on the way to the NBA.

“Man, there were a whole lot of sacrifices,” Diabate told Basketball News. “I had to leave my country and my family pretty much when I was 14. That was a huge sacrifice that I believe not many people would make. And the friends that I had back home, all of those relationships that I made when I was younger, they pretty much disappeared because you aren’t on the same time as them no more. You’re playing basketball and trying to [chase your dream] and they’re living a regular life, so you don’t match anymore in what they like to do. That’s how you lose contact with people and stuff like that.

“Also, you can’t have distractions. When you’re a regular kid, you have more opportunities to do that, but as an athlete who’s trying to make something good out of it, you have to cut out all distractions. There have definitely been a whole lot of sacrifices, and all of the sacrifices come at home.”

Diabate feels like he had to grow up quicker than other kids his age due to the nature of his basketball journey.

“I definitely think so,” he said. “Just being mature and knowing that there are certain things you can’t do, that’s a huge thing. I think that a lot of players have to grow up [fast] and, especially when you’re a five-star, it comes with responsibility. You just gotta make sure that you always ‘look good,’ kinda, in a way.”

Diabate was one of Michigan’s five-star additions in 2021 and started 26 of 32 games for the Wolverines. He averaged nine points and six rebounds per game while shooting 52.4% from the floor. He was considered a potential lottery prospect ahead of the season but is not present on prospect boards as of this posting.

Michigan quote of the day

The ultimate answer to Michigan’s quarterback conundrum is elite 2024 signal-caller Jadyn Davis.

The No. 2 ranked quarterback in the country for next cycle, Davis made an unofficial visit to Michigan earlier this offseason and absolutely loved his time on campus. Davis is expected to make a return visit to Michigan for the BBQ at The Big House, and the Wolverines are trending in the right direction.

Davis has talked about taking official visits, but you can bet Michigan is going to push for him to be an early pledge. There have also been some rumblings about Davis potentially reclassifying, though nothing has been confirmed on that front. Michigan absolutely has to find a way to get Davis onboard — regardless if it’s in the 2023 class or the 2024 class.

Headlines of the day

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Top-150 prospect Asa Thomas commits to Clemson

Class of 2023 three-star small forward Asa Thomas tells On3 he’s committed to Clemson. The 6-foot-7, 185-pound prospect out of Lake Forest (Ill.) High chose the Tigers over offers from Illinois, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and others. Thomas ranks as the No. 140 overall prospect in the 2023...
CLEMSON, SC
On3.com

Five-star freshman OT Tyler Booker switching numbers

Freshman offensive tackle Tyler Booker is switching his number. On Wednesday morning, the five-star newcomer tweeted out a picture of him wearing the No. 52. The post was also accompanied with a “It’s a New Era” caption, suggesting a permanent move after wearing No. 54 throughout the spring.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Basketball
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
On3.com

THE LATEST: Where USC Stands with the June 16-19 Official Visitors?

There have been several visitors who've announced commitments and others who are no longer considering USC. The Trojans still have a great shot at earning commitments from as many as seven uncommitted prospects from the guys listed below. Today we'll provide THE LATEST on what we're hearing about he status on each prospect as of July 14, 2022.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Player#Nba Draft#The Los Angeles Clippers#French#Basketball News
On3.com

How many Alabama players have 500 or more receiving yards in 2022

Here are BamaOn3, we’re in the middle of our Position Week that’s highlighting Alabama’s talented group of wide receivers. Interestingly enough, one of our many fantastic subscribers (Johnhasche) recently posed a question on our message board that fits right alongside this topic. “How many wide receivers and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Devin Leary: Master conductor of two-minute offense

NC State quarterback Devin Leary’s first start of the 2020 season came Oct. 3 at No. 23 Pittsburgh. With 1:44 remaining in the game and the Pack leading 24-23, Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett, a 2021 Heisman Trophy finalist and first-round pick of the hometown Steelers in April this year, barely snuck in for a touchdown on third-and-goal from the 1-yard line.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
On3.com

Greg McElroy breaks down JT Daniels heading into 2022 season

ESPN analyst Greg McElroy shared his thoughts on West Virginia’s potential this season if new transfer quarterback JT Daniels can win the starting job for the Mountaineers. On the Always College Football show, McElroy broke down what the former Georgia and USC quarterback brings to the table. “Probably one...
MORGANTOWN, WV
On3.com

Report: Dallas Cowboys sign former Texas star Malik Jefferson

The Dallas Cowboys have signed former Texas linebacker Malik Jefferson after inviting him to workout last week, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. The former third-round pick in 2018 played for the Indianapolis Colts last season, and also spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans throughout his career.
DALLAS, TX
On3.com

Riley Moss passes on NIL opportunity with Iowa players-led collective

Iowa became one of the final Power 5 programs to have a NIL collective when a players-led group called Iowa City NIL Club launched on July 6. The Iowa City NIL Club joins a quickly growing trend of players on teams across the country partnering with YOKE, a licensing company, that sells access passes and pays a percentage back to the players involved. A large contingent of players at schools like Michigan State, Auburn, Kansas State and Arkansas have joined YOKE in creating clubs at their schools.
IOWA CITY, IA
On3.com

Buckeyes make cut for trio of top prospects over weekend

COLUMBUS – Ohio State has been hot on the recruiting trail this summer, and there aren’t any signs of the Buckeyes slowing down soon. The Buckeyes picked up five pledges in June and three in July. More are expected before the summer comes to an end. Part of the journey is making the cut, and Ohio State found itself on three lists this weekend including four-star 2024 safety Jaylen Heyward.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

Former Carolina Panthers first-round pick Rashard Anderson dead at 45

Former Carolina Panthers first-round selection Rashard Anderson has passed away at 45 years old. Anderson made an impact everywhere he played football, suiting up for Jackson State University throughout his impressive college career from 1996-1999. Anderson was a lock-down defensive back, who was inducted into the Tigers’ Hall of Fame following his career.
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
63K+
Followers
57K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy