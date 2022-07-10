ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Karter Knox, DJ Wagner lead Team USA to U17 Finals

On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36DCuS_0gamze3y00
Photo by Brian Rothmuller | Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Americans are just one win away from locking up another gold medal.

On Saturday, Team USA dominated Lithuania in the semifinals of the U17 FIBA World Cup in Spain by a final score of 89-62. After taking an early 21-7 lead following the first quarter, Team USA cruised to the 27-point victory with several Kentucky men’s basketball targets showing out on the hardwood. Among the seven prospects currently being recruited by the Wildcats, a couple of them stood out more than the rest.

Team USA won’t have to wait long before the championship game, which is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. EST against No. 2 ranked Spain. The contest will be streamed live on FIBA’s YouTube channel.

Against Lithuania, Team USA was led in scoring by four-star Michigan State commit Jeremy Fears Jr., who dropped 18 points on 6-10 shooting. He was aided by 14 points on 6-10 shooting from four-star Kentucky target Karter Knox, who is the younger brother of former Wildcat Kevin Knox. Karter also added two rebounds, two assists, and two steals to his 18-minute stat line.

The two next highest scorers both finished with 12 points apiece: DJ Wagner and David Castillo. Wagner, a longtime Kentucky target and No. 2 ranked player in the ’23 class, shot 5-6 from the floor, including a 2-2 mark from deep. He also contributed four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 22 minutes of action.

As for the rest of the UK targets, five-star ’23 forward Ron Holland posted seven points on 2-9 shooting to go along with 10 rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 28 minutes. Five-star ’24 PG Ian Jackson registered six points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals in his 18 minutes. Asa Newell and Dennis Evans combined for just four total points while Johnuel “Boogie” Fland played just 41 seconds.

Team USA will need to take down Spain (5-1) on Sunday afternoon to secure the gold medal. Spain’s only loss of the event thus far was the opening game of group play against Lithuania, 71-68, but the group has won five straight since. Spain took down No. 3 ranked France 68-53 in the semifinals on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Sylvia Fowles’ hammer dunk in final WNBA All-Star Game sets Twitter ablaze

WNBA legend Sylvia Fowles is retiring at the end of her 2022 season with the Minnesota Lynx, and she’s putting on a show in her final All-Star Game on Sunday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Fowles played the first half of her WNBA career with the Chicago Sky, so the fans in The Windy City […] The post Sylvia Fowles’ hammer dunk in final WNBA All-Star Game sets Twitter ablaze appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
FastBreak on FanNation

Russell Westbrook Sends Out 2 Viral Tweets On Monday

On Monday, nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook sent out two tweets from his Twitter account. Westbrook: "My mom is who first got me into fashion & nobody can shop & find a deal like her! This shoe is inspired by her & all the times we would go shopping at all the Swap Meets in la. She had a favorite line that I still use lol…”WE CANT BE THAT PRICE”."
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
ClutchPoints

Gary Player drops Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy truth bombs ahead of Open Championship

Tiger Woods is ready to roll for the Open Championship at St. Andrews. Woods famously enjoys participating in the event, and even admitted to missing the US Open to rest for the Open Championship. There are some people in the golf world who believe Woods can win this year’s event. However, don’t include golf legend […] The post Gary Player drops Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy truth bombs ahead of Open Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GOLF
The Spun

Ray Allen Reveals His Pick For Greatest NBA Player Of All-Time

Ray Allen - one of the greatest sharpshooters in the history of basketball - is finally weighing in on the greatest-NBA-player-of-all-time debate. During a recent debate, Allen named Michael Jordan to be the greatest player in the history of the NBA. His debate opponent argued LeBron James deserves the throne.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

The Greatest Point Guard From Every NBA Team

The point guard position has produced some of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball. Usually seen as the floor general and the ones who control the pace of the game, point guards, are vital to any team’s success. One can not recite the history of the game without bringing up the great point guards and what they accomplished throughout. There are currently 30 point guards in the Hall Of Fame for their contributions to the game, and there have been 10 MVP trophies awarded to the position. There have been just 7 point guards to win an NBA Finals MVP trophy and only 3 to have ever won both regular-season and Finals MVP.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Usa#Lithuania#Dj#Americans#Wildcats#Fiba#Michigan State
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant reacts to being the most hated player in the NBA

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has his fair share of haters, but he couldn’t care less. After a Twitter account noted how Morant is the most hated player in the NBA today, the Grizzlies guard responded and highlighted how it’s just all talk. At the end of the day, he knows very well he has […] The post Ja Morant reacts to being the most hated player in the NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

23XI Racing Announces A Decision On Bubba Wallace

Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing team announced a major addition Tuesday, but it won't come at the expense of its current drivers. According to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, President Steve Lauletta said Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch will return to 23XI Racing in 2023. However, he didn't clarify if their deals run beyond next year.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Report: Greg Sankey pitches plan to dramatically change NCAA Tournament, drawing ire

The majority of the college realignment conversation has followed the narrative of what it means for college football. What it means for college basketball and other sports, though, remains to be seen as well. The biggest ramification from that would fall on what it means for the NCAA Tournament. According to The Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey wants it to look completely different.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC assistant Jackie Manuel dishes on ‘dream offers’ in recruitments

In the landscape of college basketball, you hear recruits all around the country discuss their ‘dream offers’. Sometimes it’s true and other times it’s not. But how can you really tell? For a program like North Carolina, it has probably been the ‘dream school’ for numerous high school prospects. But sometimes that doesn’t mean the Tar Heels are a shoe-in to receive a commitment from that recruitment. Current UNC assistant coach Jackie Manuel knows all too well about recruiting as the ‘dream school’ and also recruiting against them. “If we’ve got a guy that we really want who considers us his dream school...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Dan Patrick makes bold proclamation when addressing Notre Dame's future in SEC, Big Ten expansion

Notre Dame continues to be a hot topic of discussion due to conference realignment happening around the NCAA. They have found themselves being mentioned alongside either the Big Ten or SEC since USC and UCLA’s move out east. Still, the Fighting Irish have seemingly maintained their independent core value in these discussions. According to Dan Patrick, that might not be the case for much longer. It might also be time for the conferences themselves to play dirty if not.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Video of Tacko Fall towering over Hall of Fame center goes viral

This weekend’s Summer League action gave us the answer to the question that everybody wants to know — “What is a giant to a Tacko?”. A crazy video went viral of NBA big man Tacko Fall speaking with Hall of Fame center Dikembe Mutombo at Summer League in Las Vegas. Though both men are seven-footers, Fall towered right over Mutombo. Take a look.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Analyst reveals the number needed for ACC teams to leave conference

The talk lately around college athletics has been centered around conference realignment as USC and UCLA bolted from the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten starting in a few years. Now, the rumors are out that more teams will leave conferences and there will be a total shakeup soon. That includes the Atlantic Coast Conference. Teams like UNC, Clemson, Miami, Florida State, Duke, Virginia, and more have been brought up in terms of leaving and finding a new home with revenue sharing being the main factor. But for the conference, it has a contract through 2035 that makes it difficult for teams...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
63K+
Followers
57K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy