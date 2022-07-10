Georgia - Oregon: Why I can't wait for the Dawgs to play the Ducks

July is one of the most crucial months in recruiting for every school across the nation, especially for the Georgia Bulldogs. Tight end coach Todd Hartley has been putting in work the past couple of years when recruiting the nation's top tight ends. Over the years, he has brought in players like Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington and Oscar Delp. Now coach Hartley has gained a commitment from the No. 1 ranked tight end and the No.27 overall player in the class of 2024, according to 247 sports.

