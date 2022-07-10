ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

Firehouse sleepers are just a pole slide away from responding to calls

By PAMELA THOMPSON pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com
Northfield News
Northfield News
 3 days ago

One of the first questions nearly everyone asks Mike Kruse when they learn he was a sleeper at the Northfield Firehouse for 47 years, is always about the fire pole.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TP337_0gamz4ZB00
A gate has been erected on the upper level of the fire pole after a pizza delivery person accidently fell through the hole and broke an arm and a leg. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

"I used the fire pole on every call," Kruse said in a phone interview from northern Minnesota where he retired two years ago.

During those years, there were a few mishaps involving the fire pole. Once during a tour with elementary school children, a student almost fell down the hold. But, it was after a hapless a pizza delivery man fell down the hole breaking an arm and a leg that a gate was finally added.

Kruse, who was born and raised in Northfield, literally followed his father, Clinton Kruse, in service to the community. As the oldest of nine children, Kruse served in the military, worked as a union electrician, was a Sunday dispatcher and a volunteer firefighter just like his dad.

"I followed in his footsteps," he said.

Kruse, who never married, moved into the firehouse when there were three bedrooms with bunkbeds for double occupancy. The rooms had no doors, but the sleepers did have a maid.

After the remodel when the meeting room moved to the basement, Kruse said doors were added to the new configuration of four bedrooms. All the sleepers bought their own food and prepared their own meals, although they shared a central refrigerator and kitchen cupboards.

The sleepers shared a T.V. and for a while they had a pool table. "It was like a fraternity," he said. "We had a ritual where the guys would come up on Sunday mornings and we'd watch All-Star wrestling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tbKRV_0gamz4ZB00
Sleepers (from left to right) Jeremy Webber, Noah Malecha and Mike Hodne on the firepole balcony. (Photo courtesy of Aramis Wells)

"A lot of people couldn't believe the firehouse had sleepers upstairs," he said.

Over all the years he lived there with a number of other firefighters rotating in and out, Kruse said there was only one person he didn't get along with — and he wasn't even a volunteer, he was a city employee.

As one of the sleepers at the Northfield Firehouse, Michael Hodne was usually driving the first first truck out of the garage on a call.

For seven years Hodne lived upstairs in the dorm-style units with private bedrooms and shared living room, kitchen and bathrooms.

As a paid-on-call-volunteer, Hodne knew perfectly well what he had signed up for.

"I had a lot of responsibility," he said. "As the driver, I had to get to the scene safely with full water tanks, and then get people back safely."

Hodne, who works full-time at Cardinal Glass, said despite what people believe from television shows and movies, firetrucks loaded with a thousand gallons of water are not that fast. "Our lights and signs ask cars to yield to us during a call," he said. "But a truck that heavy can't stop on a dime. It's more like stopping a semi-trailer truck."

Hodne, who is proudly accident free — knock on wood — said being cross-trained as an EMT gives all the members on the call a lot of different responsibilities.

"The good thing about that is that we've had some saves working as a team," said Hodne. The flip side of that teamwork is that the responders "see some bad stuff nobody wants to see. There are some memories that can negatively effect you later in life."

Regardless, the sleepers always were and still are ready to slide down that pole and head where they're needed, when they're needed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eden Prairie Local News

Keep your summer safe: lock your doors and be aware

Summer in Eden Prairie offers many opportunities: afternoons at the beach, picnics in the park, walking the city’s many trails, and backyard barbecuing. It also offers thieves many opportunities that can ruin the fun. For example, a burglar hit the southwest corner of Eden Prairie, walking into several homes unabated and stealing cash, credit cards, [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Teen Cited for Filming, Not Helping in Aftermath of Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester teenager has been cited for allegedly filming instead of helping in the aftermath of a serious scooter crash. Court records indicate 18-year-old Bill Benjamin was cited for violating Minnesota’s Good Samaritan law after he allegedly filmed an unresponsive scooter driver who crashed in a parking lot along Broadway Ave. South on July 7. At last report, the scooter driver was in critical condition following the crash.
ROCHESTER, MN
103.9 The Doc

You’ve Been Watering Your Lawn Wrong Here in Minnesota

While much of Minnesota suffered through that massive drought last summer, things are better this year. But you're still probably watering your lawn wrong!. I don't know about your lawn, but the lawn in our backyard here in Rochester was pretty severely burned by last summer's drought. We had massive sections of our lawn (the portions that are directly in the afternoon sun) simply turn brown and die last year, and they didn't come back this spring.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northfield, MN
State
Minnesota State
Sasquatch 107.7

Repeat Burglar Accused of Trying to Break into Rochester Home

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two Rochester residents were awakened to a man attempting to break into their home early Saturday morning. The criminal complaint against 27-year-old Spencer Gray of Montrose, MN says he pried open a screen and broke two windows on a home in southeast Rochester. The residents were alerted to Gray’s presence by their dog.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bring Me The News

Herpes virus kills at least 1,000 carp in southern Minnesota lake

An estimated 1,000 to 2,000 dead carp were found at Fountain Lake in Albert Lea, and experts say the cause of death is a species-specific strain of the herpes virus. According to the Lakes Foundation of Albert Lea, the Minnesota DNR pathology lab confirmed the deaths were caused by the koi herpes virus (KHV), which is a common carp-specific virus that doesn't impact humans or other fish species.
ALBERT LEA, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Charges: Wells man destroyed crops, other property during off-road run

A Wells man is accused of damaging crops and other property when he ran his pickup off-road earlier this month. Christopher John Warmka, 51, was charged with felony 1st-degree damage to property last week in Faribault County Court. A criminal complaint says Faribault County deputies responded July 2 to a...
WELLS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Two Motorcyclists Hurt in Collision With Deer Near Red Wing

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured Saturday night when their motorcycle collided with a deer near Rew Wing. The State Patrol says 46-year-old Nathan Cram of Waterville was driving the 2003 Harley Davidson with 41-year-old Jennifer Cram of Waterville in the passenger seat when they crashed into a deer on Highway 19. The crash was reported shortly before 8 PM just west of the intersection with Goodhue County Road 6 a couple of miles west of the Red Wing City limits.
RED WING, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
FOX 21 Online

After near-death experience, boater is on a push to save lives on Minnesota’s lakes

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – After nearly dying on the water, a lifelong boater in Hennepin County is now behind a push to prevent what happened to him from happening to others. Jack Doty had hypothermia back in April after he fell off his boat and spent an hour in the cold water of Lake Minnetonka; a near death experience that the 47-year-old will remember for the rest of his life.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Charges: Delta worker recorded video of man in airport bathroom stall

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Delta Air Lines worker is accused of trying to surreptitiously record video photos of another man inside a bathroom at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport earlier this year. In the charges filed on Monday, police say they were called to the men's bathroom at Gate G6...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KIMT

Rochester woman and a passenger injured in western Minnesota crash

BIG STONE COUNTY, Minn. - A 21-year-old Rochester woman and a 16-year-old passenger were hospitalized following a one-vehicle crash in western Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol said Haylee Belle Sovell was taken to Milbank Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities said the vehicle she was driving rolled on Highway 7 and...
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

23-year-old killed in fiery ATV crash in northern Minnesota

A 23-year-old Waterville man is dead following a crash involving an off-road vehicle in northern Minnesota. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the yet-to-be identified 23-year-old was driving a 2021 Can-Am Maverick ATV on Lake Alice Road in rural Akeley when he lost control, went into the ditch and "struck a large oak tree and caught fire."
WATERVILLE, MN
Power 96

‘Herpes’ is to Blame for a Large Fish Kill on This Minnesota Lake

It appears that a strain of herpes is to blame for a large fish kill on a Minnesota lake recently. According to the local watershed and pathology tests conducted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Koi Herpes Virus was the culprit that caused the death of between "1,000 - 2,000 common carp and a handful of catfish, largemouth bass, and black bullhead observed dead."
MINNESOTA LAKE, MN
KARE 11

One dead, two injured in Anoka County head-on crash

WYOMING, Minn. — A two-vehicle, head-on crash in Wyoming, Minnesota left one person dead and two injured Monday morning. The Chisago County Dispatch Center received a call at 10:48 a.m. for a shoplifting that occurred at the Cartfull retail store in North Branch, according to a press release from authorities. Shortly after, one of the employees was able to provide police with the suspects' vehicle description and license plate.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Pursuit Comes to Deadly, Fiery End

Wyoming, MN (KROC-AM News)-There was a deadly and fiery end to a pursuit of a pair of shoplifting suspects north of the Twin Cities Metro Monday. A joint press release from the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Police Department says loss prevention staff at a North Branch store shared a description of a vehicle they say was involved in a suspected shoplifting with emergency dispatchers. Law enforcement reported spotting the vehicle heading south on I-35 just before 11 a.m.
WYOMING, MN
point2homes.com

2098 Pin Oak Drive, Eagan, Dakota County, MN, 55122

Welcome home to 2098 Pin Oak Dr. Beautifully updated 5 bedroom/4-bathroom 2 story in convenient Eagan location. Open concept main level with vaulted ceiling, built-in window seat and new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout entire main level. Spacious remodeled kitchen with SS appliances, granite, tile backsplash and custom center island. Master suite with walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom. A "perfect 10" fully fenced backyard with stamped concrete patio, perennial gardens, and new edging. Finished lower level with 4th and 5th bedroom, 2nd family room area, storage, and full bathroom. Oversized 2 car garage. Within walking distance to many restaurants, coffee shops, entertainment, parks, and shopping. Proximity to two major highways, makes this neighborhood perfect for commuters and those who enjoy the walkability and convenience of city living while still desiring a quiet suburban feel.This home will not disappoint!
Northfield News

Northfield News

Northfield, MN
68
Followers
245
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Northfield News has been serving Rice County, MN since 1876 and publishes Wednesdays and online at www.NorthfieldNews.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/northfield_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy