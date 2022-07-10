Firehouse sleepers are just a pole slide away from responding to calls

One of the first questions nearly everyone asks Mike Kruse when they learn he was a sleeper at the Northfield Firehouse for 47 years, is always about the fire pole.

A gate has been erected on the upper level of the fire pole after a pizza delivery person accidently fell through the hole and broke an arm and a leg. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

"I used the fire pole on every call," Kruse said in a phone interview from northern Minnesota where he retired two years ago.

During those years, there were a few mishaps involving the fire pole. Once during a tour with elementary school children, a student almost fell down the hold. But, it was after a hapless a pizza delivery man fell down the hole breaking an arm and a leg that a gate was finally added.

Kruse, who was born and raised in Northfield, literally followed his father, Clinton Kruse, in service to the community. As the oldest of nine children, Kruse served in the military, worked as a union electrician, was a Sunday dispatcher and a volunteer firefighter just like his dad.

"I followed in his footsteps," he said.

Kruse, who never married, moved into the firehouse when there were three bedrooms with bunkbeds for double occupancy. The rooms had no doors, but the sleepers did have a maid.

After the remodel when the meeting room moved to the basement, Kruse said doors were added to the new configuration of four bedrooms. All the sleepers bought their own food and prepared their own meals, although they shared a central refrigerator and kitchen cupboards.

The sleepers shared a T.V. and for a while they had a pool table. "It was like a fraternity," he said. "We had a ritual where the guys would come up on Sunday mornings and we'd watch All-Star wrestling.

Sleepers (from left to right) Jeremy Webber, Noah Malecha and Mike Hodne on the firepole balcony. (Photo courtesy of Aramis Wells)

"A lot of people couldn't believe the firehouse had sleepers upstairs," he said.

Over all the years he lived there with a number of other firefighters rotating in and out, Kruse said there was only one person he didn't get along with — and he wasn't even a volunteer, he was a city employee.

As one of the sleepers at the Northfield Firehouse, Michael Hodne was usually driving the first first truck out of the garage on a call.

For seven years Hodne lived upstairs in the dorm-style units with private bedrooms and shared living room, kitchen and bathrooms.

As a paid-on-call-volunteer, Hodne knew perfectly well what he had signed up for.

"I had a lot of responsibility," he said. "As the driver, I had to get to the scene safely with full water tanks, and then get people back safely."

Hodne, who works full-time at Cardinal Glass, said despite what people believe from television shows and movies, firetrucks loaded with a thousand gallons of water are not that fast. "Our lights and signs ask cars to yield to us during a call," he said. "But a truck that heavy can't stop on a dime. It's more like stopping a semi-trailer truck."

Hodne, who is proudly accident free — knock on wood — said being cross-trained as an EMT gives all the members on the call a lot of different responsibilities.

"The good thing about that is that we've had some saves working as a team," said Hodne. The flip side of that teamwork is that the responders "see some bad stuff nobody wants to see. There are some memories that can negatively effect you later in life."

Regardless, the sleepers always were and still are ready to slide down that pole and head where they're needed, when they're needed.