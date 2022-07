ST. GEORGE (BDN) -- A shark made a fast breakfast out of a seal Sunday morning off Whitehead Island in St. George, and a woman taking pictures was there to document it all. Sue Fontaine reported the attack to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy via the Sharktivity app. Shark expert John Chisholm of the New England Aquarium, who tracks such sightings, said there was no doubt that it was a great white shark.

