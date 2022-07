Interlochen Center for the Arts, Kresge Auditorium. Sample the diverse talents of Interlochen Arts Camp’s emerging artists in a fast-paced interdisciplinary showcase. Featuring performances by artists of all ages from each of the Camp’s six artistic divisions. Arrive before the performance for free, family-friendly pre-concert activities on Osterlin Mall.

INTERLOCHEN, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO