How do I get a CCW permit in New Jersey?

thelakewoodscoop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the supreme court ruling which eases the CCW permit in New Jersey, TLS has been inundated with emails inquiring how to go...

thelakewoodscoop.com

Comments / 20

Duckbutta Jones
2d ago

requiring payment and purchase of training?? I thought forcing people to pay to have civil rights was unconstitutional?? ok how about we bring back poll taxes too so we can kick democrats out of office once and for all

Reply
17
Arthur Erdman
3d ago

Only criminals are permitted to have guns in New Jersey.

Reply(3)
21
Nelson Mandela
2d ago

Right it is still almost impossible .The only reason I got mines in NJ is because I'm a retired LEO .Took 3 months

Reply
4
thelakewoodscoop.com

Over a Million New Jersey Gun Owners Sue AG Platkin Over Gun Control

Coming on the heels of the U.S. Supreme Court throwing out New York’s gun control law, as being unconstitutional, the United States Supreme Court vacated a decision, signed by Gov. Phil Murphy, by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit which upheld his strict 2018 gun control law.
LAW
State
New Jersey State
New Jersey Globe

The far-right Oath Keepers who call New Jersey home

The Oath Keepers were instrumental in the January 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. They’ve made armed appearances at protests and propagated violent anti-government views for more than a decade. They’re currently a focus of the U.S. House’s January 6 committee, which held a new set of hearings just today.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
wbgo.org

NJ Finds Widespread Violations of Unused Sick Leave Payment Laws

Public employees in New Jersey are getting more than they deserve in many cases when it comes to being paid for unused sick leave. A study by the state of 60 cities and towns uncovered widespread violations. “We found that 95% of the municipalities (we surveyed) had policies that violated...
POLITICS
PIX11

New Jersey rolling back bail reform for certain gun crimes

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — New Jersey lawmakers did something Monday that New York has struggled to do despite rising crime: make a significant change to its bail reform laws. The Garden State will now make it much tougher to post bail if the offense you are accused of involves a gun. “Today we are standing […]
PATERSON, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

New Law Establishing the New Jersey Easy Enrollment Health Insurance Program Aims to Improve Access to Affordable Health Coverage for Residents

Building on the Murphy Administration’s efforts to expand access to affordable health coverage, Governor Murphy signed a bill on June 30 creating the New Jersey Easy Enrollment Health Insurance Program to make it easier for residents to obtain health insurance through Get Covered New Jersey, the State’s official health insurance marketplace.
HEALTH
News Break
Politics
CBS New York

N.J. accepting pre-applications for rental assistance program

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey's rental assistance program opens its waiting list Monday. The state's Department of Community Affairs is now accepting pre-applications online through July 22. All pre-applications submitted during the open enrollment period will be entered into a database, and then a lottery system will be used to select applicants for the waiting list. Those selected in the lottery will then be eligible to receive the rental assistance vouchers, as they become available. CLICK HERE for more information.
TRENTON, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Lakewood Police Department Releases Gun Carry Permit Checklist

The Lakewood Police Department today released a checklist for those seeking to apply for a gun carry permit. As earlier reported, despite the Supreme Court removing the justifiable need requirement, all other aspects of the gun carry permit are still intact. As a reminder, a gun permit does not give...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Examiner

Gov. Murphy signs package of firearms legislation

Gov. Phil Murphy has signed legislation which state leaders say will continue an initiative against gun violence in New Jersey. Murphy signed the legislation during a recent ceremony in Metuchen. Murphy said supporters of the legislation were met by critics who were calling the supporters’ efforts “too ambitious” against a...
METUCHEN, NJ

