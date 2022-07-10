ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

US vehicle safety watchdog investigating Tesla crash that killed 2 in Florida

By Sam Raskin
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

The US federal vehicle safety watchdog is dispatching investigators to probe yet another Tesla crash.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday that it sent a Special Crash Investigations team to probe a collision that killed two people along Interstate 75 in Florida. on Wednesday, when the car hit the back of a semi-trailer at a rest area near Gainesville.

The agency would not divulge if the Tesla was using partially automated driving technology.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UZLeR_0gamxe8O00
A 66-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man were killed when their Tesla rear-ended a tractor-trailer at a rest area off Interstate 75 in Florida.

The 2015 model year Tesla was traveling on Interstate 75 about 2 p.m. Wednesday when, for an unknown reason, it careened into a rest area. It then traveled into the parking lot and struck the back of a parked Walmart Freightliner tractor-trailer, according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release.

The driver and passenger, both from Lompoc, California, were pronounced dead at the scene. The two who died were a 66-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man, according to a local outlet.

The car rear-ended the tractor-trailer, a CBS affiliate reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TIbTy_0gamxe8O00
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating if any Tesla autopilot features were involved in the fatal car crash.

Highway Patrol Lt. P.V. Riordan said Friday in an email that his agency will determine whether any partially automated features were in use.

“That is a consideration that will be explored during our investigation,” he said.

NHTSA is probing 37 crashes involving automated driving systems since 2016. Of the incidents, 30 involved Teslas, including 11 fatal crashes that have killed 15.

The agency also said in documents that it’s investigating a fatal pedestrian crash earlier in July in California that involved a Tesla Model 3. It also sent a team to probe a Cruise automated vehicle crash in California that caused a minor injury in June.

NHTSA also has been investigating Teslas on Autopilot crashing into parked emergency vehicles. In a separate probe, the agency is looking at Teslas on Autopilot braking for no apparent reason.

Last week, new NHTSA Administrator Steven Cliff told The Associated Press that the agency is escalating efforts aimed at understanding the risks posed by automated vehicle technology so it can determine what rules may be necessary to protect drivers, passengers and pedestrians.

He also noted that automated systems like automatic emergency braking present a potential to save lives.

With Post wires

Comments / 9

Ricky Venn
2d ago

I don't trust my own driving with so much traffic on the roads, let alone a driverless car take me out.

Reply(1)
11
Laurencia Genest
2d ago

if the car left the highway into a rest stop and ended up under a truck....where in that amount of time no one hit the brakes, pulled the emergency brake... anything??!!when a car starts going haywire shut off the key!I agree with the previous comment as well....Tesla isn't the ONLY electric car out there and I'm certain there have been accidents in the other cars as well.and WHY won't the national highway traffic safety admin. say if the vehicle was using part driver/part car??

Reply
3
AP_001643.7deae0577e464fec890bd293adfca6f2.0053
2d ago

2 Tesla crashes! Good grief. Why are you reporting just on Tesla? Looks like someone drove under a truck.

Reply(1)
4
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Plane carrying 126 people catches fire after landing gear collapses on Miami runway

A plane carrying 126 people caught fire when its landing gear collapsed on the runway at Miami International Airport, according to officials.The dramatic incident took place when a Red Air flight arrived from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, said Miami-Dade Aviation Department spokesman Greg Chin.Authorities said three people received minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment. The remaining passengers were bussed from the site of the accident to the terminal.The plane was arriving from Santo Domingo at around 5.30pm when the incident took place.The plane collided with several objects after veering off the runway, including a crane...
MIAMI, FL
Daily Mail

'She's a prisoner in her own body': Florida family sues Southwest Airlines after claiming disabled daughter, 25, was thrown from wheelchair and left paralyzed from the neck down

A Florida family has filed a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines, claiming that their disabled daughter's life drastically changed when she was ejected from a wheelchair while boarding a flight, leaving her paralyzed from the neck down. Gabrielle Assouline, 25, was boarding a Southwest flight at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Helicopter crash causes power outage in Washington state

A helicopter crash caused a power outage in Washington state near the town of Orondo. Douglas County PUD confirmed that the aircraft crashed near Weaver and Longview Roads and took a transmission line down with it, according to 560KPQ news radio. More than 1,400 Douglas County residents were affected by...
ORONDO, WA
NBC News

Fingerprints show U.K. resident is American who faked death to avoid charges, Utah prosecutors say

Fingerprints linked a man in Scotland to an American rape suspect who allegedly faked his own death to evade justice, U.S. prosecutors said Thursday. The man — who U.S. authorities insist is Nicholas Rossi — appeared in a Glasgow courtroom this week identifying himself as 34-year-old Arthur Knight, according to Utah County Attorney David O. Leavitt. Scottish prosecutors said prints prove he's the American wanted for rape in Utah, according to Leavitt.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
