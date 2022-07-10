ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Probe underway after fire blankets Rome in cloud of thick, toxic smoke

By Don Jacobson
 3 days ago
July 10 (UPI) -- Italian authorities said Sunday they are not ruling out arson as a possible cause for a massive fire in Rome that blanketed much of the eastern area of ​​the capital in thick smoke.

The fire that broke out Saturday in Rome's Centocelle Park and Cinecitta areas produced a dense cloud of black smoke containing toxic substances that was visible for miles across the city, and even from the sea, residents said.

Initial investigations indicated the blaze began in an automobile junkyard and quickly spread to neighboring structures. More than 100 firefighters responded to the scene and thousands of people were evacuated, officials said.

No one was injured in the spectacular fire but some firefighters were sickened by the intense heat as they continued to battle the blaze late into Saturday night, according to the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

The Rome Public Prosecutor's Office said Sunday they are not ruling out any possible causes for the blaze, including criminal activity, as magistrates have launched a formal investigation.

Saturday's fire was the fourth major blaze to hit the Italian capital in less than a month, prompting Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri to assure residents the authorities are seeking to get a handle on the situation.

"The fires that have ravaged the city these past few days are an impressive sequence of episodes that is putting Rome and the Romans to the test," he wrote in a Facebook post.

"We are constantly monitoring the situation and we do not yet know if these are criminal or just negligence," he added. "This is not the time for political speculation and division. It is the time of unity, of proximity to the Romans and to the affected Romans, and of determination not to be intimidated and to move forward on the path of modernization and relaunch of Rome."

NBC News

Tourist researching California family found dead on hike had to be rescued after getting lost

A Michigan man who wanted to research a California family found dead on a trail in the Sierra National Forest had to be rescued after getting lost, the sheriff's office said. The unidentified hiker was reported missing last Wednesday near Savage Lundy Trail, the same area where John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, and their dog were found dead in August.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
International Business Times

16, Including Schoolchildren, Dead As Bus Plunges Into Deep Gorge

Sixteen people, including schoolchildren, have died after a bus rolled off a cliff and fell into a deep gorge in India. At least 40 passengers were aboard the bus during the incident, which took place in the north Indian state of Himachal Pradesh Monday, FirstPost reported. The death toll may...
ACCIDENTS
