ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

When Does ‘Halo’ Season 2 Begin Filming?

By Elise Nelson
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Master Chief’s journey is only just beginning. Paramount+ has already renewed Halo for season 2, meaning that fans can expect to see Pablo Schreiber back in action as the Spartan supersoldier soon enough. Production on Halo Season 2 is slated to begin in just a few weeks — here’s what to expect from the filming schedule.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MF4Ad_0gamxYmu00
Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief in ‘Halo’ | Adrienn Szabo/Paramount+

Where is the ‘Halo’ TV series filmed?

The Halo TV series is based on the video game franchise of the same name. It takes place in the 26th century as the fictional United Nations Space Command (UNSC) fights a war against the alien Covenant. Master Chief, the UNSC’s best supersoldier, finds a Covenant artifact and suddenly becomes aware of his own humanity — but that discovery could hinder his ability to win the war.

Halo features several planets, including Reach, The Rubble, Madrigal, and more. The show used two different filming locations to create these planets in season 1: Toronto, Canada, and Budapest, Hungary.

As Screen Rant notes, season 1 filming began in Toronto in 2019. However, the show only filmed five episodes before coronavirus (COVID-19) forced the production to shut down. Halo later resumed filming in Budapest — a common production spot for films like Dune and more. The show used Korda Studio in Budapest for many of its scenes.

‘Halo’ Season 2 begins filming this summer in Budapest

Halo is already back in Budapest for season 2 filming. In early July, Pablo Schreiber took to Instagram to celebrate his return to “beautiful” Hungary, calling it his “second home for much of the last two years.” He shared a photo of himself on a balcony at Visegrád Castle, a fortress that overlooks a stunning river and mountains.

“Happy to be back,” Schreiber added.

It seems the cast and crew are in Hungary a few weeks ahead of production. In an interview with RadioTimes, Schreiber revealed that Halo Season 2 filming would begin in August. Unfortunately, he didn’t provide much detail on the production schedule.

Filming will likely take several months to complete, which could mean it will wrap sometime in 2023. If that’s the case, fans would likely see season 2 in 2023 or 2024. However, Paramount+ has not yet confirmed any dates.

Pablo Schreiber says season 2 will be ‘bigger’ and ‘greater’

In the same interview, Schreiber teased some of what fans could expect from the new episodes of Halo.

“Hopefully, you know, you’ll continue to see the world expand to greater and greater places as the world gets bigger and bigger,” he revealed.

Schreiber also complimented Halo Season 2’s new showrunner, Brave New World’s David Wiener. He revealed that Wiener is “taking the written material to really new and exciting places.”

“That’s really all I can ask for, that we’re starting from a place of high-quality written material, and I’m so excited about that – to get back, and work on the season in a new aspect, and with new collaborators,” Schreiber added.

Halo Season 2 does not yet have a release date. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more updates. In the meantime, all episodes of season 1 are now streaming on Paramount+.

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

Five Must-Stream Movies to Watch on Netflix in July 2022

Since the start of the pandemic, summers have been especially hard for me as a moviegoer. First it was the lack of theaters that was getting me down (after all, who in their right mind was going to risk their life to see something in the multiplex when you could simply stay home and watch the blockbuster hits of yesteryear instead). But now that Covid’s finally caught up to Hollywood’s production cycle and seemingly less movies than ever before are even making it to theaters, the sad fact of the matter is that there simply aren’t enough new movies to see before you start having to circle back around on Thor: Love & Thunder or Top Gun: Maverick yet again.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Forgotten Chris Hemsworth Movie Leaps Into Netflix Top 10

This weekend, Chris Hemsworth conquered the box office with the debut of Thor: Love and Thunder. Hemsworth has been a mainstay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than a decade, but he's also gaining a pretty massive following amongst Netflix subscribers as well. Whether they're new originals or previous releases, most new additions that star Hemsworth quickly become hits on the streaming platform. On the heels of Thor: Love and Thunder's opening weekend, another Hemsworth movie was added to Netflix's roster, and it immediately became one of the streamer's most popular movie options.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pablo Schreiber
ComicBook

Controversial Chris Pratt Movie Now Streaming on Netflix

Chris Pratt's appearance as Star-Lord in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie marked a line in the sand for the actor's career, his transformation from chubby-comedic relief to ripped-action hero had begun. Before he became the Marvel hero however he dipped his toes into another film where he packed on muscle and totted a gun for a mission, technically for a film that wasn't an action movie, 2012's Jessica Chastain-starring Zero Dark Thirty. Now streaming on Netflix, Pratt played a member of Seal Team Six in the film, even playing the character that killed Osama Bin Laden himself, and that's just one of the many things found controversial about this movie.
MOVIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Claim Season 19 Is Already a ‘Disaster’ as Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia Look for Love

Season 19 of The Bachelorette is only one episode in and fans are already calling it a “disaster.”. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are breaking ground as the first double leads of one season. The friends will navigate dating the same 32 men in their season while trying to keep their friendship on track. However, fans feel differently as the women are already facing unique difficulties including one shocking rose ceremony twist.
TV & VIDEOS
defpen

Jordan Peele Shares The Meaning Behind His Upcoming Film, ‘Nope’

Jordan Peele has pivoted from his career as a comedian on Key & Peele to becoming one of the most sought-after minds in Hollywood. First, he delivered the critically-acclaimed picture, Get Out. Then, he delivered the terrifyingly entertaining film, Us. This summer, he attempts to join the company of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal as he goes for a three-peat among the viewing public. His latest film, Nope, starring Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya, will hit theaters later this month. During a recent interview, Peele offered a bit of insight on the film’s deeper meaning.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halo Reach#Canada#Video Game#Paramount#Spartan#Unsc#Korda Studio
epicstream.com

Lucy Lawless Breaks Silence on Surprising Doctor Strange 2 Cameo

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was home to several jaw-dropping cameos — from Professor Charles Xavier to Reed Richards that left MCU fans on the edge of their seats. However, did you know that the Phase 4 film also featured an interesting nod to one of television's most beloved heroes? And chances are, you probably didn't even notice it.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Just Added a Marvel Show to Its Catalog

Disney has been doing a good job of making itself the one-stop-shop for all things Marvel, but Netflix just secured an older Marvel Comics adaptation for its catalog. Starting this month, you can watch The Spectacular Spider-Man on Netflix. This 2008 animated series was a fan favorite when it premiered on The CW, but it only has two seasons.
TV SERIES
Collider

Taron Egerton Confirms Meeting With Marvel, Hints at Wolverine Casting

Taron Egerton admitted that he has met with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige for a potential role in the world’s most successful film franchise, and hinted in a New York Times interview that the role he’s in talks for is none other than Wolverine. The character was famously played Hugh Jackman over several years, and Egerton acknowledged that he has big shoes to fill, were his casting to come through.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Instagram
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Malia White Is Open to Appear on Any ‘Below Deck’ Series – ‘if They Want Me Back That’s a Possibility’ [Exclusive]

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 set sail without bosun Malia White and fans couldn’t help but compare new bosun Raygan Tyler to her. Captain Sandy Yawn explained that White was studying to become a first officer, so she was not available to appear this season. White told Showbiz Cheat Sheet she would love to return at a higher rank, but she’d also be interested in exploring other Below Deck series.
TV & VIDEOS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Meryl Streep Once ‘Refused’ an Emmy Award: ‘It’s Absurd’

Meryl Streep sits at the top of the acting game in the Hollywood movie engine, but she’s no stranger to the Emmy Awards for television either. She currently has three wins and two nominations under her belt compared to her double-digit nominations at the Oscars. However, there was a part of Streep’s career where she refused to accept an Emmy because she thought that the whole idea of such ceremonies was “absurd” which contrasts quite drastically from her modern title as one of the most awarded actors.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

138K+
Followers
108K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy