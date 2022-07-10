ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quilt of Valor awarded

Leroy Harms was recently awarded a Quilt of Valor by his wife Barb. Harms joined the Army in 1960 and served in Germany. Quilts of Valor are made by the Ripple River Quilt Guild.

Aitkin Independent Age was established in 1883 and is the premier source for local news coverage in Aitkin and surrounding communities. Published Wednesdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at aitkinage.com

