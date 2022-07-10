ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Tempe Hispanic heritage event seeks vendors, sponsors

Tempe Independent
 3 days ago

Tempe’s Hispanic heritage will once again be celebrated at this year’s Tempe Tardeada Festival.

A tardeada is a traditional Sunday afternoon social dance. The Tempe Tardeada is hosted in conjunction with National Hispanic Heritage Month as an opportunity to celebrate and experience the legacy of Tempe’s Hispanic culture through entertainment, music, dance, art, food and exhibits.

Tempe Tardeada hasn’t been hosted traditionally and  in person since 2019.

The family-friendly festival attracts thousands of people each year. The event is looking for community booth participants, food vendors and sponsors to help make this the best festival ever.

Get details at tempe.gov/tardeada.

This year's event is set to take place on Oct. 2 from 12 to 8 p.m. at the Tempe Community Complex, located on 3500 S. Rural Road.

