ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NJ

Dragonboat community looks to continue to prosper with new accessible docks￼

By News in pursuit of truth
VTDigger
VTDigger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zP0xu_0gamwXN200
Entire adaptive dock system at Burlington community boat launch, donated by Dragonheart. Photo courtesy of Nina Atkinson.

Over the past two decades, Dragonheart Vermont founders Linda and John Dyer have helped to create a strong community of dragonboat racers in the Burlington area.

Now, with new accessible docks, they’re hoping to reach an even wider audience.

Dragonboats are long, human-powered boats originating from China. The vessels have been raced in China for thousands of years, but the sport has grown in popularity since it went international in 1976.

In the past two decades, Dragonheart Vermont has seen growing interest and now has over 200 members in the state.

Last month, Dragonheart unveiled the final addition to a new dock system, an ADA-approved kayak launch. Dragonheart organized fundraisers in order to purchase the $130,000 dock system. Members of Dragonheart surprised the Dyers at the unveiling of the kayak launch by naming the docks in their honor.

“We’re just really humbled,” John said.

Dragonheart and the Burlington city government have been working to update the community boat launch since 2008 to make the lake more accessible to more people, especially for the annual Lake Champlain Dragonboat Festival.

“What was down there was not sufficient to handle the people going on,” Linda said.

Over the last 14 years, all docks at the community boat launch near the U.S. Coast Guard station in Burlington have been replaced by Dragonheart and the city of Burlington. This year, the final addition of an ADA-approved kayak launch was completed. The new launch provides a stable way for people to launch their kayaks and is entirely ADA-compliant.

“It’s really been a team effort, so we’ll always think of them as the Dragonheart Docks, but we’re totally honored that they are calling them the Dyer Docks,” Linda said.

The naming of the new docks in the Dyers’ honor is a testament to the impact they have had on the Burlington dragonboat community. When Linda and John moved to Vermont in the early 2000s, Linda had already gotten a taste of the dragonboat community in Philadelphia. The Dyers had met a dragonboat team of breast cancer survivors while living in Philadelphia and were inspired to start their own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BWGjV_0gamwXN200
Linda Dyer on a new adaptive kayak launch at Burlington community boat launch. Photo courtesy of Nina Atkinson at Dragonheart

Linda’s idea for a dragonboat community for breast cancer survivors came to fruition when the Dyers saw Lake Champlain. Then came the crucial step of getting a boat.

“Linda is a bit of a dynamo,” John said.

Linda found a dragonboat team in Boston and asked to borrow one of its boats, but was initially turned down. She kept asking, however, until she was given a boat.

Within the first month, Dragonheart Vermont had about 30 members. Eventually the boat had to be returned, but Dragonheart was able to buy two of its own boats to continue to grow the community. Now, Dragonheart has 10 teams that compete at the national and international levels with many of them winning national and world championships over the last decade.

Teams compete in 200, 500 and 2000 meter races in either a standard or small boat. Standard boats have about 20 rowers while small boats have about 10 rowers. A drummer sits at the front of every boat to help the rowers stay in perfect sync with each other. These fast-paced races, which only last a couple of minutes, require extreme athleticism and energy from everyone involved.

“I’m a pretty high-energy person, but Dragonheart has such a high energy level that it kind of leaves me in the dust,” said Ellen Gurwitz, a member of Dragonheart since 2018.

Dragonheart and the Dyers have provided breast cancer survivors and supporters with a loving and supportive community. Gurwitz has felt the support of the community since joining and has seen the community as a light in her life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07LupS_0gamwXN200
New adaptive docks at Burlington community boat launch. Photo courtesy of Nina Atkinson at Dragonheart

“Dragonheart is a safe haven of sanity,” Gurwitz said.

Dragonheart will host the 16th annual Lake Champlain Dragonboat Festival at the Burlington waterfront on Aug. 7 with the help of the new Dyer Docks. This year’s festival will benefit the Cancer Patient Support Foundation, which helps to financially support cancer patients.

Dragonheart and the Dyers look forward to the annual festival to raise money for cancer groups in Vermont and to see the community participating in the sport that brings them so much joy.

“It's all about our mission of survivorship and giving back to the community,” Linda said.

Did you know VTDigger is a nonprofit?

Our journalism is made possible by member donations. If you value what we do, please contribute and help keep this vital resource accessible to all.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sevendaysvt

Four New Vermont Food Trucks and Trailers Fuel Summer Fun

For chefs, food trucks and trailers offer a lower-cost way to put up a shingle and test out menu concepts. For customers, the fresh batch of mobile kitchens that sprouts every year delivers new, delicious ways to support local culinary entrepreneurs. The quartet below includes cooks of all ages with...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

‘Antiques Roadshow’ makes first-ever Vermont stop

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - “Antiques Roadshow” visited Vermont Tuesday for the first time since the popular PBS show began over 25 years ago. Thousands of people from all over New England turned out at Shelburne Museum to see if they have a million-dollar item. Tent after tent, relic...
SHELBURNE, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
City
Burlington, NJ
State
Vermont State
Vermont State
Vermont Cars
Burlington, NJ
Cars
miltonindependent.com

Tickets for Amtrak's new Ethan Allen Express service between Burlington and New York City are now available

Amtrak, in conjunction with the Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT), is now selling Ethan Allen Express tickets for daily travel between Burlington and New York City including new stops in Vergennes and Middlebury, via Amtrak.com, the Amtrak app, Amtrak ticket desks and kiosks, and through 1-800-USA-RAIL. The extended service will...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Wendy Wilton: What about the kids, and what’s best for them?

This commentary is by Wendy Wilton, a resident of Milton and the policy support specialist for the New England Municipal Resource Center. Vermont boasts the oldest school choice system in the country — and the simplest. Begun in 1869, Vermont’s school choice system provides that any Vermont school-aged child who lives in a district without a government school can attend any accredited school in the world, and Vermont will pay tuition in an amount set by the Vermont Agency of Education.
MILTON, VT
WCAX

What visiting F-35 fighter jets from Florida will mean in Vermont

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - F-35s from Florida are training in Vermont. It comes as nearly half the Vermont fleet is deployed overseas and a lull in the flight schedule has given people living around the airport a reprieve from the noisy jets. Ten F-35s and 125 support staff from...
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston#Cancer#Kayaks#Docks#Vehicles#Ada#The U S Coast Guard
VTDigger

Four days left! Help us follow up on your tips.

One of the first things I do every morning is sort through reader tips. They arrive in the newsroom through voicemails, emails, encrypted messaging apps and our confidential “send a news tip” form at the bottom of our homepage. That tip drop function alone receives more than 1,600 story ideas a year, and we review every one of them.
MONTPELIER, VT
VTDigger

Michael Shank: Bipartisanship in name only helps no one

This commentary is by Michael Shank, a resident of Montpelier who is an adjunct professor at New York University's Center for Global Affairs and George Mason University's Carter School for Peace and Conflict Resolution. Over the July 4 weekend, a resident of a town in Vermont posted a picture on...
MONTPELIER, VT
NECN

Incapacitated Hikers Flown From NH Trails Over the Weekend

Several hikers were rescued from the mountains in New Hampshire this weekend, including a Connecticut woman flown off a mountain with a life-threatening illness and a Massachusetts man who fell 50 feet into a gully and couldn't walk, officials said. An Army National Guard helicopter had to fly in to...
ACCIDENTS
pfonline.com

American Plating Power Opens Vermont Facility

American Plating Power (Ft. Myers, Fla.) has announced the opening of a new facility in Williston, Vermont. This latest expansion comes on the heels of strong growth for the company. “We’re very pleased to announce the opening of a second new location in Williston, Vermont,” says Waasy Boddison, CEO of...
WILLISTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
MyChamplainValley.com

Catching flights and food trucks in Swanton

Children and adults turned out Sunday for the Franklin County Airport for the Franklin County Airport Food Truck Festival.   Organizers say the event embodies the spirit of summer. “My favorite part of the day is just seeing everybody here and enjoying the event and coming together” said Vice President of the Vermont Aviators Association.   […]
SWANTON, VT
VTDigger

Emilie Krasnow: More resources, better planning needed as Vermonters age

This commentary is by Emilie Krasnow of South Burlington. She is a candidate for state representative. Far too many older Vermonters are struggling right now. From the high cost of prescription drugs, healthy food, heat and housing to social isolation and loneliness, our seniors face many challenges. I believe no one should ever have to struggle to afford basic human needs, least of all our older friends and neighbors.
VERMONT STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

Antiques Roadshow visits Vermont

Shelburne, VT — Antiques Roadshow, a PBS TV show made it’s first ever visit to Vermont on Tuesday at the Shelburne Museum for an all-day appraisal event as part of the series’ 27th production tour. Around 3,000 visitors were expected and the line went all the way down Shelburne Road.
SHELBURNE, VT
VTDigger

Police investigate Lake Champlain drowning

Authorities are investigating what appears to be an accidental drowning in Lake Champlain near the Shore Acres Inn and Restaurant in North Hero, according to a Vermont State Police press release. State Police received a report at 12:21 p.m. on Monday that two friends had removed the unresponsive victim from...
NORTH HERO, VT
WCAX

‘BTV Flea’ returns to Burlington’s South End

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sundays in Vermont are for shopping, especially in Burlington’s South End. “BTV Flea” returns to the South End every other Sunday from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. It’s hosted by Vintage Inspired Lifestyle Marketplace, where dozens of Vermonters come to sell their goods.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Reinfection risks posed by BA.5 subvariant

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While there may not be cause for alarm in our region yet, doctors are noticing that the emerging COVID sub-variant known as BA.5 is causing a large number of reinfections for those who have previously been exposed to the virus. Vermont health officials last week said...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy