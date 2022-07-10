ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Why This Analyst Is Bullish On 2 China Tech Stocks: NIO And A Solar PV Industry Leader

By AJ Fabino
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xj5v1_0gamvy2k00

Gianni Di Poce is an analyst at The Mercator, a research company dedicated to the study of economic and financial market trends.

Poce also pens Benzinga Pro's exclusive weekly 'Insider Report' with technical analysis, trading ideas, and market commentary.

For the week beginning July 4, Poce focuses on the Chinese tech sector.

“This ties into the solar trade we’ve been highlighting in recent weeks. In short, Chinese tech stocks are still trading at discounted valuations despite recent strength in the Chinese stock market,” Poce writes. He calls China’s tech sector his main opportunity.

What Is Happening: Daqo New Energy Crop DQ

Daqo is a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry. Founded in 2008, the company is one of the world’s lowest-cost producers of high-purity polysilicon. Daqo’s highly efficient and technically advanced manufacturing facility in Xinjiang, China currently has a nameplate annual polysilicon production capacity of 70,000 metric tons.

The company grew revenue to $1.2 billion last quarter, with a net income of $535 million. “Great margins!” noted Poce. Daqo has a modest valuation, with a P/E ratio of 4.5 versus 16.0 for the S&P 500.

The business is coming off of a banner year: in 2021, annual revenue and earnings grew to $1.68 billion and $748.92 million, versus $675.6 million and $129.19 million in revenue and earnings just one year earlier.

Why It’s Happening: Poce says the increase in sales, coupled with the modest valuation is the crux of his thesis, though he considers that all Chinese stocks are married to major risk, government intervention, and trade regulation.

He notes that Daqo fits into the solar trade theme, and the company will additionally benefit from President Joe Biden’s two-year tariff holiday on solar panel imports.

“I am bullish on DQ as long as the stock remains above $60.00-$61.00,” Poce notes, with an upside target of up to $112.00.

Price action: Daqo New Energy shares traded 4.12% lower on Friday to close at $73.83.

What is happening: Nio Inc - ADR NIO

NIO is a Chinese multinational automobile manufacturer headquartered in Shanghai, specializing in designing and developing electric vehicles. The company is known for its development of battery-swapping stations for its vehicles as an alternative to conventional charging stations.

Poce recalls that NIO was a very popular stock among retail investors in 2021, but three-quarters of flat revenue, coupled with a shift of interest drew the stock down more than 42% in the last nine months.

The company is still losing money on an annual basis, he notes — it lost more than $4 billion in 2021 — and shares are still trading at a valuation that isn’t relatively cheap.

Why it’s happening:

The crux of the NIO thesis, Poce says, is based on two factors:

Energy is moving back into Chinese equities after a significant wash-out

  1. A promising technical pattern — Rounding Bottom
  2. On July 1, NIO reported June deliveries were 60% higher year-over-year. The company also expects to begin deliveries of three new models, the ES6, ES7, and ES8.

“I am bullish on NIO so long as the stock remains above $19.00-$19.25,” Poce said with an upside target of up to $36.00

Price action: Nio shares gained 0.40% on Friday to close at $22.60.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat Wednesday warned the U.S. against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
POLITICS
TechSpot

The US looks to kill Chinese chipmaking ambitions with ASML sales ban

What just happened? China has long sought to lessen its reliance on foreign chipmakers and focus on its home-grown options, part of the Made in China 2025 plan to update its domestic manufacturing capabilities. But those ambitions could be scuppered by the US, which wants to ban the sale of lithography tools produced by Netherlands-based ASML to the country.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The US Sun

How China would destroy US bases & sink ships in Pearl Harbor-style missile blitz ahead of Taiwan invasion, experts warn

CHINA could begin a devastating war with Taiwan by launching a massive Pearl Harbor-style onslaught on US bases and ships in the Pacific, experts have warned. Fears are growing that an emboldened Beijing could finally launch military action to take the breakaway island in what could be an even bigger war than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Crop#Advanced Manufacturing#China Tech Stocks#Chinese
TheStreet

GM Pulls Out a Surprise that Tesla, Mercedes And Lucid Won't Like

On May 16, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower officially opened the GM (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report Technical Center in Warren, Michigan in a nationally televised ceremony. At that time, the facility was the largest corporate building project in the world, costing more than $125 million and Life...
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
Fox News

China may be spying on you through your coffee maker, expert says

China may be using software inside smart coffee makers to spy on owners of the devices, according to a report. Internet-connected coffee makers that are made in China are just one of many ways China can gather data, according to American researcher Christopher Balding. Balding released a report specifically on the Kalerm machines manufactured in Jiangsu, China.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NIO
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
nationalinterest.org

Too Late? NATO Zeroes in on the China Threat

The sheer size and reach of the Chinese Navy enables it to travel much farther than it previously could. For the first time in its decades-long history, the NATO alliance plans to formally cite China in its soon-to-be-released strategic concept paper, a substantial adaptation that seems to reflect concern about Russian-Chinese collaboration and the global threat presented by China.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Drive

China Acquiring New Weapons Five Times Faster Than U.S. Warns Top Official

“In purchasing power parity, they spend about one dollar to our 20 dollars to get to the same capability.”. The Air Force officer responsible for all aspects of contracting for the service has issued a stark warning about China’s rapid gains in defense acquisition, with the result that its military is now getting its hands on new equipment “five to six times” faster than the United States. This is the latest sobering evidence from a U.S. defense official suggesting that the Pentagon needs to urgently overhaul the way it goes about fielding new weapons, while China increasingly appears to be jockeying for the lead in the development of all kinds of high-end military technologies as part of its broader drive to become a preeminent strategic power.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Mashed

Another Fast-Food Giant Has Pulled Out Of Russia

The mass exodus of companies from Russia, which insists on waging war on neighboring Ukraine, continues. The war has raged now for nearly five months, claiming the lives of nearly 5,000 Ukrainian civilians and injuring more than 6,000 more, per United Nations. Many companies have ceased operations in the country after the invasion, including McDonald's big move with its Russian restaurants, Adidas, H&M, Carlsberg, Little Caesars, and the huge change Starbucks announced for its Russian locations (per The New York Times).
ECONOMY
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called Bitcoin and Crypto Meltdown Says There Will Be ‘No Mercy’ for Traders Turning Euphoric

The strategist who predicted this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) collapse below $30,000 says the crypto market’s latest bounce will likely be short-lived. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 434,400 Twitter followers that the rally Bitcoin experienced by surging above $22,000 is unconvincing at a time when the US dollar index (DXY) is in the midst of a parabolic rally.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
58K+
Followers
147K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy