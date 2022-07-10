ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police: 5 people wounded in shooting at Coney Island boardwalk

KRMG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice: 5 people wounded in shooting at Coney...

www.krmg.com

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Straphanger, 51, is left dazed and covered in blood after being pushed onto the tracks at Grand Central station in New York City in random attack by a one-armed man: Latest act of senseless violence on the Big Apple's crime-plagued subway

A man was left bloodied after being pushed onto the tracks at Grand Central station in Manhattan Thursday, by a one-armed suspect who is still on the run. The incident occurred on the station's 7 train platform just after 4 pm, police said Thursday, after the suspect got into a physical fight with the 51-year-old victim, who has not been named.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Independent

Three people shot at Long Island mansion pool party

Three people have been shot at a pool party hosted at a mansion on Long Island in New York.Authorities say the shooting took place at The Mansion at Glen Cove, which boasts 187 rooms and is located on the Long Island Gold Coast, NBC New York reported. Police say that at least 150 people were present at the party in Nassau County. The annual event was known as the Big Fendi Celebrity Birthday Celebration and took place on Sunday, according to social media advertisements. An Instagram account said the party was “NYC’s only premium open format music pool party...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Coney Island#Police#Boardwalk#Violent Crime#Ncd Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ohmymag.co.uk

2-year-old boy becomes a millionaire after his parents die in a mass shooting

While the debate on the carrying of weapons was reignited in the United States following the terrible mass shooting which took place in a school in Texas, another shooting took place a few days later near Chicago. During the celebrations of the American national holiday on July 4, 2022, a shooter named Robert Crimo open fired in Highland Park, killing 7 people in total. Among them, were Irina and Kevin McCarthy.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Man brutally slashes his girlfriend, 49, across the face and back during the busy early morning rush in a New York City subway station: Attacker, who was arrested for attempted murder in March, remains on the loose

A woman was brutally slashed across the face and back by her boyfriend during the busy morning rush in a New York City subway station. The attack was reported at 9:19 a.m. on Tuesday morning inside of Fulton Street Station in lower Manhattan. Officers from the New York Police Department...
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

15-Year-Old Charged With Murder Of 14-Year-Old NYC Rapper

A 15-year-old boy from New York City is being charged with the murder of Ethan Reyes, a 14-year-old who rapped under the name, Notti Osama. Reyes was found with a stab wound to his abdomen on a subway platform in Harlem on Saturday. The New York Times reports that police...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Jagger Freeman gets 30 years to life in death of NYPD Det. Simonsen

NEW YORK -- Thursday was sentencing day for the man convicted of felony murder in the friendly-fire death of an NYPD detective. He will spend the next 30 years to life behind bars.CBS2's Andrea Grymes has more on the emotional statements given in the courtroom."Today is the day that my husband, Det. Brian Simonsen, can finally rest in peace," Leanne Simonsen said.The heartbroken widow of Det. Simonsen said she relives the nightmare of his death every single day. She addressed the judge at the sentencing of the man convicted of felony murder."Jagger freeman not only killed my husband, but he killed...
QUEENS, NY
Daily Beast

14-Year-Old Stabbed to Death on Manhattan Subway Platform

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death on a Manhattan subway platform on Saturday afternoon, police say. The teen, who has not yet been identified pending notification of his family, was involved in an argument with the suspected killer just before he was knifed in the abdomen, the New York City Police Department said.
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy