Effective: 2022-07-13 04:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North Cass; Pine; South Cass PATCHY AREAS OF DENSE FOG Areas of patchy dense fog are being observed this morning reducing visibilities to a half mile or less at times. Fog is expected to erode later this morning. Commuters should allow extra space between themselves and other vehicles and travel with low beam headlights on.

CASS COUNTY, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO