Thoughtful reading

I'm not a big fan of Pitts but this article is thought provoking. "He couldn’t get a date." "Or he hated Black people." "Or he was bullied in school." "If any of that sounds familiar, it should. Every...

7 Things Everyone Should Understand About Grief

Seeking professional mental health services is a smart and compassionate way to cope with grief. The bereaved lament for unfulfilled desires and dreams. Secrets are often revealed and concealed after a loved one dies. As someone who has experienced multiple losses and has interviewed more than 100 widows for my...
Yana Bostongirl

Are You Being Drained By One-Sided Relationships?

According to the CDC, a parasite is “ An organism that lives on or in a host and gets its food from or at the expense of its host.Parasites can cause disease in humans.”. An emotional parasite is someone who uses you to feed their emotional needs without any consideration for the emotional consequences that their demands make on you. They can leave you feeling drained and used.
Brooklyn Muse

Gratitude - A Poem

I would like to thank the sunshine for warming my physical body.I see you above me lightening my soul in both good times and bad. You ask for nothing in return. I assimilate you into my skin and entire being.You bring me endless strength and joy.
Why Idiots Think They're Smart: Dunning On The Dunning–Kruger Effect

Have you ever noticed that the person with the least amount of knowledge on a subject is often the most confident to blast you with their opinion about it?. This is a well-known experience that can perhaps be explained by the Dunning-Kruger effect, a cognitive bias whereby people with limited ability in a given field tend to greatly overestimate their own competence. The less ability, the more they tend to overestimate their competence.
How to Stop Overthinking and Calm Your Buzzing Mind

Picture this: You're in the middle of one of your Monday morning anxiety spirals when one of your colleagues offers this morsel of advice. "Just think happy thoughts." Not only is this not helpful, it has the opposite effect of what they intended, making you feel even more frustrated. Why?...
Brooklyn Muse

A Poem on Relationships- On the Side.

Value Yourself- Rise above Relationships where you are seconds. No need to be "On the Side" of anyone. This simple poem is a wake-up call to stand tall, find your own strong voice, and lead your life with passion and fire in your soul for yourself. Own yourself. Value Yourself.
Misinformation About Fear of Flying

Professionals are mistaken if they assume a treatment that reduces anxiety on the ground will reduce anxiety in the air as well. Most methods that effectively treat ordinary anxiety are unhelpful with flight anxiety. Expertise in treating fear of flying requires specialized training and extensive in-flight experience with clients. The...
Psychedelics gave me the courage to take charge of my romantic life

Being in love is fun. But once the infatuation stage fades, those of us who want a long term relationship have to ascertain whether it’s actually a possibility. Realizing that you’re not compatible with someone deep into a situationship is pretty shitty, and it can be very easy to ignore our intuition when the sex is great or the fun is all that matters. It can take months, or even years, to be really honest about our feelings and break free from relationships that aren’t serving us anymore.
The Essays of Adam Smith: Part III, Chapter III - Of the Influence and Authority of Conscience.

BUT though the approbation of his own conscience can scarce, upon some extraordinary occasions, content the weakness of man; though the testimony of the supposed impartial spectator of the great inmate of the breast, cannot always alone support him; yet the influence and authority of this principle is, upon all occasions, very great; and it is only by consulting this judge within, that we can ever see what relates to ourselves in its proper shape and dimensions; or that we can ever make any proper comparison between our own interests and those of other people.
How the culture of health care perpetuates racism

Many health care professionals go into health care to help people, no matter their race, socioeconomic status, or other identities. Even as white health care professionals start to learn about the systemic nature of racism, something that our Black and other colleagues of color have experienced their whole lives, we may still see health care as “different” from all those other systems out there that are racist. Because we care for people of all races and we think of ourselves as good people who have dedicated our lives to our profession, we don’t see ourselves in that narrative.
Abby Joseph

Son Lectures 'Boomer' Parents on the Free Market

Boomers are often depicted as highly critical of the younger generations, but it's important to remember that every generation has its own set of challenges and experiences. While it's true that Boomers have faced fewer economic hardships than their parents and grandparents, they also grew up during a time of great social change.
A Science-Based Guide to How to Act Wisely

Wisdom refers to sound judgment and/or action when dealing with difficult life situations. A new model of wisdom suggests that three motivational and emotional factors moderate the effects of cognitive factors on wise behavior. The three emotional and motivational components of the model are exploratory orientation, concern for others, and...
