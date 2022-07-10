Corrections agency bows to criticism, rescinds new no-crime charge policy for halfway house escapes

A “halfway house” is supposed to be just that — a transition that prepares prisoners for a return to society. It’s not supposed to be an easy means of escape. Incredibly, it was the latter in Colorado under an outrageous policy that was adopted by the state Department of Corrections and abetted by “justice reform” legislation. Thank goodness, it was halted just last week. As reported by The Gazette over the weekend, the policy barred the state’s parole officers from seeking criminal charges against convicts who escaped from halfway houses. That’s right — even as Colorado’s crime rate skyrocketed, with violent crime as well as property crime soaring in our metro areas as well as our rural reaches.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO