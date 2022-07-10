ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Corrections agency bows to criticism, rescinds new no-crime charge policy for halfway house escapes

By CHRISTOPHER OSHER chris.osher@gazette.com
coloradopolitics.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Department of Corrections has rescinded a new policy barring parole officers from seeking criminal charges for escapes from community-corrections halfway houses after law enforcement officials, prosecutors and halfway house operators criticized the policy as jeopardizing public safety. State corrections officials reversed course at the end of Wednesday...

www.coloradopolitics.com

Comments / 4

Are U Real?
2d ago

This is crazy. I say close the halfway house. They are criminals and should be sent back to prison for escaping or not doing the program they are to do.

Reply
2
TMZ69
2d ago

That’s why the taxpayers should always be aware. They do what they want and don’t even consider safety of the community

Reply
3
