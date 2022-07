For months there’s been speculation on Kyle Busch and his future with Joe Gibbs Racing. Will he return, go to another team, or even the inconceivable, retire?. This past week JGR President Dave Alpern made it abundantly clear that the organization has every intention of bringing back the two-time Cup Series champion, and they hope to have a deal done in the very near future. However, according to a report on NBC’s prerace show from Atlanta, Busch seemed much less optimistic.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO