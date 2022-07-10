Look: Nick Kyrgios Was Furious With A Fan During Wimbledon Final
Nick Kyrgios has been unhappy with some of the fans at today's Wimbledon final. One woman in particular drew Kyrgios' ire. During the third...thespun.com
Nick Kyrgios has been unhappy with some of the fans at today's Wimbledon final. One woman in particular drew Kyrgios' ire. During the third...thespun.com
It's it's too bad that he wants to control crowd instead of paying attention to what he has to do play excellent tennis. He may soon will grow up and allow his mouth and attention span to catch up with his performance.
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 3