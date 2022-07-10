ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Look: Nick Kyrgios Was Furious With A Fan During Wimbledon Final

By Matt Hladik
 3 days ago
Nick Kyrgios has been unhappy with some of the fans at today's Wimbledon final. One woman in particular drew Kyrgios' ire. During the third...

Michael Oliver
2d ago

It's it's too bad that he wants to control crowd instead of paying attention to what he has to do play excellent tennis. He may soon will grow up and allow his mouth and attention span to catch up with his performance.

The Spun

Tennis World Reacts To Nick Kyrgios Melting Down At Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios started the Wimbledon men's final by winning the first set over Novak Djokovic. However, he quickly became unglued. Seeking his first career Grand Slam victory, Kyrgios dropped the ensuing two sets Sunday while losing his composure at All England Club. The 27-year-old frequently argued with the umpire and called for the removal of a fan who "looks like she's had 700 drinks."
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: Max Homa Reacts To Being Paired With Tiger Woods

When the Open Championship officially tees off on Thursday morning, one golf star will be living his dream. The 150th Open Championship was already iconic thanks to its venue this weekend: St. Andrews. Add Tiger Woods playing in possibly his last chance at winning a major tournament and the mystique just keeps getting piled on.
GOLF
Golf.com

2022 Open Championship viewer’s guide: Tee times, TV schedule, streaming, how to watch

The 2022 Open Championship, the fourth and final major of the year, begins this week at the historic Old Course at St. Andrews. Here is our complete Open Championship viewer’s guide for the entire tournament, including full streaming and TV schedules. Tee times for rounds 1 and 2 will be announced shortly and will be reproduced at the bottom of this post.
GOLF
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

