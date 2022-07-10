ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Beach, NJ

PINE BEACH: MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH WITH INJURIES

By OCSN925
ocscanner.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst responders are on the scene of a motor vehicle crash at...

ocscanner.news

ocscanner.news

BERKELEY: SERIOUS CRASH GSP 77 SB @ DOUBLE TROUBLE ROAD

First responders are on the scene of an accident, with injuries, on the ramp of the Garden State Parkway SB exit 77 and Double Trouble Road. Two patients are being transported by medevac with landing zone at Central Regional High School. As a result of this accident the exit ramp for 77 southbound is closed. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
BERKELEY, CA
ocscanner.news

BRICK: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Route 70 and Olden. No additional information is available at this time. Anticipate traffic delays.
BRICK, NJ
Pine Beach, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Springfield Township, NJ
City
Pine Beach, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: SMOKE IN BUILDING

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a smoke condition at 305 Lacey Road from an extinguished electrical fire. No injuries are reported.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Three Dead In Parkway Crash

ABERDEEN – Three people were killed in a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway in Monmouth County Sunday evening, New Jersey State Police said. The crash was reported around 7:20 p.m. in the southbound local lanes by milepost 119.7 in Aberdeen, police said. Preliminary investigation revealed that a...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

First responders are on the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Route 37 and Bananier. At the time of press it is unknown if there are injuries. Should that information become available we will update our page. Please avoid the area if possible. Expect traffic delays.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Sussex County Crash Claims Life Of Passaic Motorcyclist: State Police

A 50-year-old motorcyclist from Passaic was killed in a Sussex County crash, state police confirmed. Elio Fernandez was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle east on Deckertown Road Turnpike when the vehicle veered off the right side of the roadway near milepost 4.8 in Montague around 12:35 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.
PASSAIC, NJ
ocscanner.news

SEASIDE HEIGHTS: KITCHEN FIRE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a kitchen fire on the 1100 block of Ocean Terrace. No additional information is available at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: RESTAURANT FIRE

First responders are on the scene of a working structure fire at the Li’s Garden Chinese restaurant on Route 70 near New Hampshire. Brick fire department has been called in to assist. Anticipate traffic delays in the area. As additional information becomes available, we will update out page.
BRICK, NJ
ocscanner.news

BURLINGTON: SERIOUS ACCIDENT WITH MULTIPLE MEDEVAC REQUESTS

WOODLAND (Burlington County): First responders are on the scene of a serious accident with multiple injuries. The accident occurred on Rt 72 near the intersection of 539 by Skipper’s Seafood. An initial request was for two medevac flights and three Basic Life Support Ambulances. Moments later first responders requested additional medevac flights. First responders also reported a tourniquet and cardiac arrest. There are at least five serious injuries in this accident, Landing zone has been established at Coyle Field. At the time of press this is a very active scene and if possible avoid the area. Updates to follow as soon as they are available.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ

