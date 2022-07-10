PINE BEACH: MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH WITH INJURIES

First responders are on the scene of an accident, with injuries, on the ramp of the Garden State Parkway SB exit 77 and Double Trouble Road. Two patients are being transported by medevac with landing zone at Central Regional High School. As a result of this accident the exit ramp for 77 southbound is closed. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
First responders are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Route 539 and Sports Complex Drive. No additional details are available at this time. Avoid the area if possible and anticipate traffic delays.
A 14-year-old was being flown to a nearby hospital after a bicycle accident in Sussex County, developing reports say. The teen fell off a bicycle in Sparta Township shortly before 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, according to initial and unconfirmed reports. A medical helicopter was requested to land near...
There was a fatal motorcycle crash in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 4 p.m. on Monday, July 11 at Georges Road and Summerfield Boulevard in South Brunswick Township, initial reports said. The motorcycle reportedly struck a minivan, an unconfirmed report said. South Brunswick...
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ – A truck crash on Texas Road in Marlboro lead to traffic delays and detours Monday. According to police Texas Road was closed between Wooleytown Road and Greenwood Road as a result of a motor vehicle crash for about two hours. “A tractor trailer left the...
ABERDEEN – Three people were killed in a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway in Monmouth County Sunday evening, New Jersey State Police said. The crash was reported around 7:20 p.m. in the southbound local lanes by milepost 119.7 in Aberdeen, police said. Preliminary investigation revealed that a...
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (1010 WINS) – A two-vehicle crash on the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey left two people dead and seriously injured another on Sunday night, the New Jersey State Police said. The crash happened around 7 p.m. and severely injured a third motorist on the southbound...
First responders are on the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Route 37 and Bananier. At the time of press it is unknown if there are injuries. Should that information become available we will update our page. Please avoid the area if possible. Expect traffic delays.
A man and woman were killed in a single-vehicle crash on Long Island overnight. It happened around 1:15 a.m. Monday, July 11 on the eastbound Southern State Parkway near Exit 40 in the town of Islip. State Police say when troopers arrived, a Land Rover was observed against a tree...
A 50-year-old motorcyclist from Passaic was killed in a Sussex County crash, state police confirmed. Elio Fernandez was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle east on Deckertown Road Turnpike when the vehicle veered off the right side of the roadway near milepost 4.8 in Montague around 12:35 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a kitchen fire on the 1100 block of Ocean Terrace. No additional information is available at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK – A 47-year-old Jamesburg man succumbed to his injuries after his motorcycle was struck by another vehicle as he was traveling northbound on Georges Road, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Raymond Hayducka of the South Brunswick Police Department. Authorities responded to the intersection...
First responders are on the scene of a working structure fire at the Li’s Garden Chinese restaurant on Route 70 near New Hampshire. Brick fire department has been called in to assist. Anticipate traffic delays in the area. As additional information becomes available, we will update out page.
WOODLAND (Burlington County): First responders are on the scene of a serious accident with multiple injuries. The accident occurred on Rt 72 near the intersection of 539 by Skipper’s Seafood. An initial request was for two medevac flights and three Basic Life Support Ambulances. Moments later first responders requested additional medevac flights. First responders also reported a tourniquet and cardiac arrest. There are at least five serious injuries in this accident, Landing zone has been established at Coyle Field. At the time of press this is a very active scene and if possible avoid the area. Updates to follow as soon as they are available.
A burn victim was airlifted from a fire on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The fire was reported before 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 11 on Country Club Road in Eatontown, initial reports said. The second floor of the structure was on fire, and there was...
