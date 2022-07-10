ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Siouxlanders, local law enforcement gather for Unity in the Community

By KENNY KROLL
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00jNg7_0gamt2Rd00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — There was a large police presence in Sioux City’s Cook Park for a day of fun.

Unity in the Community and local law enforcement were partying it up at the 7th Annual Block Party, but it’s about more than just good music and spending a day in the park.

Unity in the Community was founded to bring law enforcement together with those they serve to make the community safer for the officers and the public.

MercyOne names new robotic surgery director

“When they’re able to tell us what important, when they’re able to interact and we’re able to see each other, human to human level, we’re just more effective,” said Sioux City Police Chief, Rex Mueller.

“You must be involved, you have to be involved to make change. If you want to see change happen, we are the change agent,” said Monique Scarlett of Unity in the Community.

The next time Siouxlanders can hang out with local law enforcement will be on August 2 during National Night Out.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
kyoutv.com

RAGBRAI to bring thousands to small western Iowa town

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s the 49th year of the ride. And the Sergeant Bluff RAGBRAI Housing Committee says riders will come from all over the world. Sergeant Bluff, a town of slightly more than 5,000 people, will house nearly 3,200 people associated with RAGBRAI. “That is huge, that...
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
kscj.com

SIOUX CITY AWARDED OVER $238,000 FOR TRANSIT PROJECT

THE IOWA TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION HAS APPROVED FUNDING FOR A NEW AUTOMATED BUS WASH FOR THE SIOUXLAND REGIONAL TRANSIT SYSTEM OF SIOUX CITY. THE COMMISSION APPROVED $238,434 FOR THE PROJECT, AROUND 80 PERCENT OF THE TOTAL COST. SIOUX CITY WAS ONE OF FOUR CITIES IN IOWA TO RECEIVE PART OF $1.5...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Sioux City schools seeking volunteers for improvement committee

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Board of Education for the district is looking for volunteers to join the School Improvement Advisory Committee (SIAC). According to a release from the Sioux City Community School District, the SIAC is intended to be a tool for students, parents, and school staff to find and recommend solutions to problems within the district’s system.
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Sports
Sioux City, IA
Sports
Sioux City, IA
Crime & Safety
siouxlandnews.com

Children's Hospital in Omaha opens new clinic in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Children's Hospital in Omaha is opening a new clinic facility in Sioux City. The space on Sergeant Road, east of the Lakeport Commons Shopping Center, will serve as the new home for Children's Specialty Clinic in Sioux City and offer providers in eight specialties for area kids, so they can receive treatment without constantly having to travel to Omaha.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KLEM

New ATV/UTV Law in Iowa

A new law allowing ATVs and UTVs to travel gravel roads has taken effect in Iowa this month. Plymouth County Sheriff Jeff Te Brink explains what’s allowed under the new law. The new law also allows limited access to paved two-lane roads. These mainly off-road vehicles are also prohibited...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community#Mercyone#Sioux City Police#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Shyvonne Thomas

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Shyvonne Thomas is wanted by Woodbury County for Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute. Shyvonne Thomas is 25 years old, 5 feet 1 inches tall, and weighs 125 pounds. If you have any information about Shyvonne Thomas, please call the US Marshal...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

House explodes in Le Mars, multiple crews on scene

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — Multiple crews are on the scene of a house fire after a house exploded early Wednesday morning, the Le Mars Fire Department confirmed. Witnesses told KCAU 9 that the explosion happened around 6:35 a.m. with the fire department arriving shortly after. Multiple people were sent to a local hospital as […]
LE MARS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
Sioux City Journal

Merrill murder suspect seeks suppression of statements, evidence

LE MARS, Iowa -- Lawyers for a Merrill, Iowa, man charged with murder are seeking to have firearms evidence and certain statements he made to police disallowed at his upcoming trial. Thomas Knapp also acted in self-defense when he shot Kevin Juzek in the abdomen and chest with a 20-gauge...
MERRILL, IA
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Carlos Rene Esquivel, 20, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced July 6, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Robert Allen Pistore Jr., 41, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced July 6, five years prison. Adam Charles Todd, 42, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
kscj.com

SNAKES SEIZED FROM SIOUX CITY HOME

SIOUX CITY POLICE REMOVED SEVERAL EXOTIC SNAKES FROM A HOME IN LEEDS ON THE CITY’S NORTHSIDE MONDAY NIGHT AFTER A NEIGHBOR CALLED SAYING THERE WAS A BOA CONSTRICTOR AND FEEDER MICE IN HIS HOME. POLICE EXECUTED A SEARCH WARRANT AT 4624 HARRISON STREET AROUND 10 P.M. AND WITH ANIMAL...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Four cited for having alcohol under age

PRIMGHAR—Four young people were cited about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9, near Primghar on charges of first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under age. Cited at 3918 Taft Ave. about two miles east of Primghar were 20-year-old Reid Timothy Blair Nelson of Sutherland, 20-year-old Mason Leroy Warnke of Primghar, 18-year-old Hererra Eduardo Millan of Primghar and 18-year-old Jake Carlton Wallin of Spirit Lake, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
PRIMGHAR, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy