Collagen supplements: Real or hoax?

You are probably aware that our bodies convert sunshine into vitamin D. In fact, spending just 20 minutes in the sun with 40% of skin exposed is enough to prevent a deficiency. Vitamin D offers many benefits including immune health and mood regulation, and it helps fight against heart diseases, high blood pressure, stroke, and heart failure (via Healthline). A deficiency of the vitamin can lead to high blood pressure, diabetes, infections, immune system disorders, and multiple sclerosis, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
