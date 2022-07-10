ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Tiger Woods’ swing at St Andrews ‘looks as good as ever’, says Justin Thomas

By Ewan Murray at St Andrews
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=146XHH_0gamsOoZ00

As Justin Thomas insisted it would be no shock to see Tiger Woods in contention at the Open Championship, the three-time winner Nick Faldo wrote off the prospect of a 16th major success for the 46-year-old Woods at St Andrews. Faldo even floated the idea of this Open bringing the curtain down on the American’s celebrated career.

Woods and Thomas played a five-hour practice round at the Old Course on Sunday, during which the former walked with a heavy limp. Woods, who skipped last month’s US Open , is still showing the effects of a serious car crash in February last year. He did, however, sign off in fine fashion; Woods drove the green at the par-four 18th before watching a 20ft eagle putt hang on the lip of the hole.

Related: Tiger Woods returns to St Andrews hoping to rekindle magic at home of golf

Afterwards, Thomas talked up his close friend’s Open opportunity. “His swing still looks as good as ever,” said the US PGA champion. “Would I be surprised if he challenged this week? No. I’ve learned better than to challenge anything about him.”

Faldo is unconvinced. The Englishman believes the scale of exertion required to prevail in a major remains beyond Woods. “I don’t think there’s chances, no,” said Faldo when asked on Sky Sports whether Woods could win the Claret Jug. “Physically, he played at Adare Manor [in last week’s JP McManus pro-am] and was in a cart for a couple of days to rest the leg. The physical challenge is just walking a golf course and even though St Andrews looks flat, there’s so many twisting undulations walking that course, it’s going to be physically really hard work for him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zsEPX_0gamsOoZ00
Justin Thomas tees off on the 14th during his practice round with Tiger Woods on the Old Course at St Andrews. Photograph: Peter Morrison/AP

“Even if Tiger was fit and strong, he doesn’t play much, and these kids [the world’s top players] are young and strong. Who knows what we’re going to get from Tiger, where he mentally is and what he’s thinking.

Related: Old Tom to Spieth’s renewal: 18 golden and grim moments from 150 years of Open drama

“If you’re going to retire then this is the place to retire, but is it too early? What does he know and what does he believe about his leg or his golf game? What possibilities are out there? I don’t know. Tiger always keeps things very close to his chest.”

Thomas has sought St Andrews insight from Woods, who has won two Opens at this venue. “A little bit,” Thomas said. “I understand he is going to withhold some information but I’m trying to get as much out of him as I can because he has done pretty well around this place.” Thomas, the world No 5, is widely tipped to have a strong Open performance.

He declared himself a huge fan of St Andrews. “I love it here, it’s incredible,” said the 29-year-old. “It’s very special. It’s unique. It is the most true links Open I have ever played. It’s such a fun place. I’ve never had such a productive missed cut as at the Scottish Open on Friday because it’s been so nice to come out here and have two days of preparation.”

Xander Schauffele survived a rollercoaster final round to secure his third win in succession in the £6.7m Scottish Open. Schauffele took a two-shot lead into the final round and birdied the first two holes to immediately double his advantage.

What looked like a comfortable win proved anything but, though, the world No 11 dropping three shots in the space of four holes from the sixth to fall one behind fellow American Kurt Kitayama heading into the back nine. Kitayama’s bogey on the 17th dropped him back into a share of the lead and a closing par completed a superb 66 to set what looked a testing clubhouse target of six under at the Renaissance Club.

However, Schauffele regained his composure sufficiently to hole from 15 feet for birdie on the 14th and two-putt the par-five 16th for another to open up a two-shot cushion and a crucial par save on the 17th allowed the 28-year-old the luxury of a bogey on the last.

“It’s an incredible feeling,” Schauffele said after a closing level-par 70 gave him a one-shot victory over Kitayama in the first event co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. “It was a big sense of relief when that par putt went in on 17 and I could hit a couple of long irons on 18 and lag it up there.

"It was a very stressful day. Not going to put make-up on the pig here, it was a very average day. Probably my worst this week. As boring as it is, you really can’t get ahead of yourself in links golf. I was ahead, I was behind, I was ahead, I was behind. Just kept my head down and this is very rewarding.

Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth was within a shot of the lead when he birdied the 13th but followed that with a double bogey on the next and eventually signed for a 72 to finish in a tie for 10th. PA Media

Thomas played down widespread fears the Old Course could be pulled apart by competitors, owing to the likelihood of gentle weather conditions and advancements in technology. “The fairways are already firm,” Thomas explained. “If the greens end up getting baked and become firm like the fairways, with where they could place these pins you aren’t going to be able to get very close to them. It’s going to take a lot of discipline, patience and shot-making.”

On the famous Road Hole, the 17th, Thomas landed an errant drive in the grounds of the Old Course hotel. The ball only narrowly missed the former chief executive of the R&A, Peter Dawson, who at least saw the funny side of the incident.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
People

Who Is Justin Thomas' Fiancée? All About Jillian Wisniewski

Justin Thomas has a lot to celebrate. Not only did he win the 2022 PGA Championship in May, but the golf pro is also in the midst of planning a wedding. Thomas and his girlfriend of five years, Jillian Wisniewski, got engaged in November 2021, and as the golfer told PEOPLE in March 2022, he's more than happy to let Wisniewski take the lead.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
Person
Tom Green
Person
Tiger Woods
ClutchPoints

Gary Player drops Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy truth bombs ahead of Open Championship

Tiger Woods is ready to roll for the Open Championship at St. Andrews. Woods famously enjoys participating in the event, and even admitted to missing the US Open to rest for the Open Championship. There are some people in the golf world who believe Woods can win this year’s event. However, don’t include golf legend […] The post Gary Player drops Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy truth bombs ahead of Open Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' former mistress Rachel Uchitel planning "tell-all" memoir

Tiger Woods’ former mistress Rachel Uchitel is reportedly working on an explosive “tell-all memoir” about her affair with the big cat, despite previously signing an $8million non-disclosure agreement promising her silence. According to a report by Page Six, Uchitel, now a nightclub manager who was linked with...
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Rickie Fowler’s wife Allison Stokke

Rickie Fowler has long established himself as one of the top ranking professional golfers in the world. With his continued success came not only hefty career earnings, but also numerous  endorsement deals and commercials from well-known brands such as Rolex, Puma, and even ESPN’s Sportscenter show. In this piece, however, we’re going to take a […] The post Rickie Fowler’s wife Allison Stokke appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#American#Us Pga
The Independent

The Open 2022: When does it start, how to watch, TV information and St Andrews odds

It’s The Open 2022 and St Andrews hosts the 150th edition on the historic Old Course. Tiger Woods is back, Rory McIlroy enters the week as favourite and defending champion Collin Morikawa is among a star-studded field looking to create more history at the Home of Golf.Jack Nicklaus once said “your career is not complete unless you’ve won an Open Championship at the Home of Golf” and Woods admitted he agrees as he bids to ignite the latest stage of an incredible comeback after missing the US Open due to the lingering effects of that serious car crash in...
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods, John Daly Photo

The 150th Open at St Andrews is bringing golf's best to Scotland for what's sure to be a memorable tournament. On Tuesday, Tiger Woods and John Daly were spotted together on the practice green prompting Caddie Network to point out:. "These men play the same sport at the highest level....
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
Field Level Media

Tiger Woods Issues Ominous Warning to LIV Golf Players

Tiger Woods issued a warning to the players who jumped ship to the renegade LIV Golf Series, saying Tuesday they could be barred from playing in major championships at some point. Woods made the comments from St. Andrews ahead of The Open Championship, which begins Thursday. Woods gave his strongest...
GOLF
USA TODAY

Charles Barkley loses bet with Aaron Rodgers at celebrity golf event, pledges $25,000 donation to charity

STATELINE, Nevada — Most people never thought there was a chance Charles Barkley could beat Aaron Rodgers in the celebrity golf tournament. And no, it did not happen. Rodgers, who has played in the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe for 18 years, made a bet with Barkley that if Barkley finished ahead of him, Rodgers would let Barkley cut off his man bun.
CHICO, CA
Sportsnaut

Tiger Woods tackles 18-hole practice round at St. Andrews

Tiger Woods played a full 18-hole practice round Sunday as he prepares to compete this week in the 150th Open Championship in St. Andrews, Scotland. Woods played alongside Justin Thomas during his five-hour round on Sunday. It marked the first time this year that Woods played an 18-hole practice round...
GOLF
The Guardian

French court overturns Grenoble’s decision to allow burkinis

Full-body swimwear including burkinis should not be worn in public pools in the city of Grenoble, France’s top administrative court ruled on Tuesday, upholding an earlier order by a lower court. “The new rules of procedure for the municipal swimming pools of Grenoble affect (...) the proper functioning of...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

354K+
Followers
85K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy