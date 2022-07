(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials will likely need to alter their financial approach to address boiler replacements at the district's Junior-Senior High School building. That's according to Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz, who informed the board that the district's maintenance staff and engineers discovered Friday that the boilers in the facility's STEAM wing failed due to improper installation either in 2001 or 2012. Lorenz says the hope initially was to perform one-to-one replacements through ESSER funds. However, he says the issue has gotten more complicated due to the installation issue rooted in the district's piping and heat exchanger.

RED OAK, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO