Cam Gallagher catching for Royals on Sunday

Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Moore will move to the bench on Sunday with Sam Haggerty starting in right field. Haggerty will bat ninth versus right-hander Max Castillo and Toronto. numberFire's models project Haggerty for 7.3...
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series finale against right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies. Nootbaar started the last two games and three of the past four. Dylan Carlson, who sat out Sunday with a knee injury, is replacing Nootbaar in center field and hitting fifth.
Tigers: +1.5 (-175) Total 9 (Over -115/Under -105) There was a time, a time before a certain pine tar incident, where I would have bet the Tigers all day long if Michael Pineda was pitching. But, just like fresh snow, the careers of starting pitchers are fleeting. A guy can go from a breakout superstar to the third starter for the Detroit Tigers in short order.
The Chicago Cubs have an infielder in the minor leagues who’s getting hard to ignore. The Chicago Cubs have little to be excited about as of late, as they are in the middle of a strange rebuild/retool that has yet to yield any sort of real results. The club...
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez will serve a one-game suspension Wednesday afternoon against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals in Game 1 of a doubleheader. What It Means:. Rodriguez was initially set to serve his suspension on Tuesday, but the game was postponed due to inclement weather. Dylan Moore...
Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Serven will catch for left-hander Austin Gomber on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Mike Clevinger and the Padres. Elias Diaz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Serven for 10.3 FanDuel...
Merrifield exited Kansas City's game on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians early with toe discomfort before undergoing an MRI. The infielder/outfielder has been involved in rampant trade rumors after agreeing to a restructured contract with the Royals before the season, exercising a team option for 2023 while adding a mutual option for 2024.
New York Mets catcher Patrick Mazeika is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Mazeika will catch for left-hander David Peterson on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Spencer Strider and Atlanta. Tomas Nido moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Mazeika for 5.5 FanDuel points...
The Cleveland Guardians listed Luke Maile as their starting catcher for Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Maile will get the start at catcher Monday while Austin Hedges catches a breather. Maile is listed eighth in the Guardians' batting order today. Maile has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel for...
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Brandon Marsh is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Marsh is getting the nod in left field, batting ninth in the order versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. Our models project Marsh for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
New York Mets catcher Patrick Mazeika is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Mazeika started behind the plate in Tuesday's loss to the Braves, but he's yielding duties back to Tomas Nido for Wednesday's series finale. Nido will catch for Chris Bassitt and hit ninth.
San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Kim is getting the nod at shortstop, batting leadoff versus Rockies starter Austin Gomber. Our models project Kim for 0.9 hits, 0.8 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 10.6 FanDuel points.
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Sanchez will catch for right-hander Josh Winder on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jason Alexander and Milwaukee. Ryan Jeffers returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Sanchez for 9.6 FanDuel points on...
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Jack Suwinski is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Suwinski will start in left field on Tuesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Daniel Castano and the Marlins. Ben Gamel moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Suwinski for 9.6 FanDuel points on...
Oakland Athletics infielder Nick Allen is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Allen will start at second base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Glenn Otto and Texas. Chad Pinder returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Allen for 8.1 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Baddoo will start in left field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. Victor Reyes returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Baddoo for 7.8 FanDuel points...
Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Huff is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Athletics starter James Kaprielian. Our models project Huff for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 9.4...
Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals. Haggerty saw an uptick in playing time during Jesse Winker's six-game suspension, but he will be in a reserve role moving forward. Adam Frazier will start in right field Tuesday while Abraham Toro starts on second base and bats ninth.
After completing a four-game sweep of the Chicago Cubs, the Los Angeles Dodgers begin their final road trip before the All-Star break, with their first stop at Busch Stadium for a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Dodgers have won 11 of their last 12 games and enter...
At 39-49, the Rockies are tied with the D-backs for last place in the National League West, sitting 18 games back from the division-leading Dodgers. Only eight teams in baseball have a worse winning percentage than Colorado, and several of those eight came into the 2022 season with no intention of competing as they progressed through rebuilds. The Rockies, as has become par for the course, seem to feel their club is under-performing and don’t envision a major sell-off. General manager Bill Schmidt replied with a simple “no” when asked by Danielle Allentuck of the Denver Gazette if he expects to be a big seller at this year’s deadline.
Comments / 0