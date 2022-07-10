Rene Pinto starting for Tampa Bay on Sunday

Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Moore will move to the bench on Sunday with Sam Haggerty starting in right field. Haggerty will bat ninth versus right-hander Max Castillo and Toronto. numberFire's models project Haggerty for 7.3...
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series finale against right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies. Nootbaar started the last two games and three of the past four. Dylan Carlson, who sat out Sunday with a knee injury, is replacing Nootbaar in center field and hitting fifth.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- — Yandy Díaz had three hits, scored three times and drove in three runs, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 10-5 on Monday night. Díaz's 10th multihit game since June 26 raised his batting average to .500 (27 for 54) over his last 15 games.
New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Torres is being replaced at second base by DJ LeMahieu versus Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. In 291 plate appearances this season, Torres has a .268 batting average with an .807 OPS,...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story left a game at Tampa Bay on Tuesday night after being hit by a ball in the hand while swinging. Story has a bruised right hand after being struck there in the fifth inning while offering at a pitch from Rays right-hander Corey Kluber. He dropped his bat and walked up the third-base line, where he was checked by a trainer.
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez will serve a one-game suspension Wednesday afternoon against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals in Game 1 of a doubleheader. What It Means:. Rodriguez was initially set to serve his suspension on Tuesday, but the game was postponed due to inclement weather. Dylan Moore...
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Chavis will start at first base on Sunday and bat fifth versus left-hander Eric Lauer and Milwaukee. Yoshi Tsutsugo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Chavis for 9.9 FanDuel points on Sunday....
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Brandon Marsh is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Marsh is getting the nod in left field, batting ninth in the order versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. Our models project Marsh for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets. d'Arnaud started the first two games of the series and went 1-for-7 with a run scored. William Contreras will catch for Charlie Morton and hit fifth on Wednesday afternoon.
San Francisco Giants infielder/outfielder Darin Ruf is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Ruf is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Dallas Keuchel. Our models project Ruf for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
At 39-49, the Rockies are tied with the D-backs for last place in the National League West, sitting 18 games back from the division-leading Dodgers. Only eight teams in baseball have a worse winning percentage than Colorado, and several of those eight came into the 2022 season with no intention of competing as they progressed through rebuilds. The Rockies, as has become par for the course, seem to feel their club is under-performing and don’t envision a major sell-off. General manager Bill Schmidt replied with a simple “no” when asked by Danielle Allentuck of the Denver Gazette if he expects to be a big seller at this year’s deadline.
Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Baddoo will start in left field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. Victor Reyes returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Baddoo for 7.8 FanDuel points...
San Francisco Giants infielder/outfielder Austin Slater is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Slater is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Diamondbacks starter Dallas Keuchel. Our models project Slater for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 11.6...
San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Estrada is getting the nod at shortstop, batting fifth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Dallas Keuchel. Our models project Estrada for 1.2 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Dan Vogelbach is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Vogelbach will move to the bench on Tuesday with Yoshi Tsutsugo starting at designated hitter. Tsutsugo will bat fourth versus left-hander Daniel Castano and the Marlins. numberFire's models project Tsutsugo for 7.8...
New York Mets infielder/outfielder Dominic Smith is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Smith will start at fist base on Tuesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Spencer Strider and Atlanta. J.D. Davis returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Smith for 6.7 FanDuel points on...
San Diego Padres infielder Esteury Ruiz is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Ruiz is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Rockies starter Austin Gomber. Our models project Ruiz for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.6 RBI and 8.1...
Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals. Haggerty saw an uptick in playing time during Jesse Winker's six-game suspension, but he will be in a reserve role moving forward. Adam Frazier will start in right field Tuesday while Abraham Toro starts on second base and bats ninth.
San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Kim is getting the nod at shortstop, batting leadoff versus Rockies starter Austin Gomber. Our models project Kim for 0.9 hits, 0.8 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 10.6 FanDuel points.
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Kirk will move to the bench on Sunday with Gabriel Moreno catching for right-hander Max Castillo. Moreno will bat eighth versus right-hander Logan Gilbert and Seattle. numberFire's models project Moreno for...
