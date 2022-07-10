ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlins' Joey Wendle batting leadoff Sunday

By Aidan McGrath
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Marlins listed Joey Wendle as their starter at second base for Sunday's game against the...

Dylan Moore sitting for Mariners on Sunday

Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Moore will move to the bench on Sunday with Sam Haggerty starting in right field. Haggerty will bat ninth versus right-hander Max Castillo and Toronto. numberFire's models project Haggerty for 7.3...
Lars Nootbaar left off Cardinals' order Monday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series finale against right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies. Nootbaar started the last two games and three of the past four. Dylan Carlson, who sat out Sunday with a knee injury, is replacing Nootbaar in center field and hitting fifth.
Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber wants to Hulk Smash Pete Alonso in 2022 MLB Home Run Derby

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber was recently named to the NL All-Star team. However, the slugger is having an up-and-down season. On one hand, Schwarber is slashing just .219/.332/.524 as of this story’s publication. On the other hand, Schwarber leads the NL in home runs with 28, and trails only Aaron Judge for most homers in all of MLB. And those homers have landed Kyle Schwarber in the 2022 Home Run Derby.
Ohtani a 2-way All-Star again; 6 Yankees, 5 Braves, Astros

NEW YORK (AP) — In a city of stars, the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw will be in the spotlight July 19 at Dodger Stadium. “I think it’s been a couple of years since I got to compete in an All-Star Game, and something about Dodger Stadium, too, is special,” Kershaw said after pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday. “I don’t take that for granted. Like I said before, I hope I didn’t take anybody’s spot that was more deserving than me, but now that it’s official and I get to do it, I am very excited about it.” A year after he became the first two-way All-Star, Ohtani was picked for the American League pitching staff as a Major League Baseball selection, two days after he was elected by fans to start at designated hitter. Kershaw, 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA, and pitcher Tony Gonsolin were chosen from the host Dodgers, joining starting outfielder Mookie Betts and shortstop Trea Turner. Kershaw was picked by MLB and is a favorite to open on the mound for the NL, which has lost eight straight All-Star Games and 20 of the last 23 played to a decision.
Gurriel leads Blue Jays against the Phillies after 4-hit outing

Philadelphia Phillies (46-42, third in the NL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (46-42, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (8-4, 2.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (4-3, 3.34 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -115, Blue Jays -105; over/under...
Pirates' Michael Chavis batting fifth on Sunday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Chavis will start at first base on Sunday and bat fifth versus left-hander Eric Lauer and Milwaukee. Yoshi Tsutsugo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Chavis for 9.9 FanDuel points on Sunday....
Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo batting fourth on Tuesday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Yoshi Tsutsugo is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Tsutsugo will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Daniel Castano and the Marlins. Dan Vogelbach moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Tsutsugo for 7.8 FanDuel points on...
Mikolas, Pujols lead Cardinals over Phillies 6-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Miles Mikolas pitched effectively into the eighth inning, Albert Pujols passed Stan Musial on the career extra-base hits list, and Corey Dickerson and Lars Nootbar homered as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-1 Monday night. The teams split the four-game series and are tied for the final wild-card spot in the National League. The Cardinals have won two straight but are just 3-6 in their last nine games. Philadelphia lost consecutive games for the third time since the start of June. Mikolas (6-7) gave up six hits, including a first-inning home run to Rhys Hoskins, struck out five and walked none in 7 1/3 innings.
DJ LeMahieu in Yankees' Sunday lineup

New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. LeMahieu is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. Our models project LeMahieu for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 11.3...
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez serving suspension Wednesday afternoon

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez will serve a one-game suspension Wednesday afternoon against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals in Game 1 of a doubleheader. What It Means:. Rodriguez was initially set to serve his suspension on Tuesday, but the game was postponed due to inclement weather. Dylan Moore...
3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Wednesday 7/13/22

Stacks are an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. They can push a team to the top of a GPP by driving upside. However, they're also viable in cash games, namely smaller (two-person or three-person) stacks that mitigate the volatility of a full four-person stack. This article is your home...
Jared Walsh in lineup for Los Angeles Tuesday night

Los Angeles Angels infielder Jared Walsh is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Walsh is getting the nod at first base, batting fifth in the order versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. Our models project Walsh for 0.9 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
Brandon Marsh in Angels' Tuesday lineup

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Brandon Marsh is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Marsh is getting the nod in left field, batting ninth in the order versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. Our models project Marsh for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
Mets' Dominic Smith batting sixth on Tuesday

New York Mets infielder/outfielder Dominic Smith is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Smith will start at fist base on Tuesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Spencer Strider and Atlanta. J.D. Davis returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Smith for 6.7 FanDuel points on...
Pirates' Oneil Cruz batting eighth on Tuesday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Oneil Cruz is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Cruz will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Daniel Castano and the Marlins. Josh VanMeter moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Cruz for 8.7 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
Travis d'Arnaud taking seat Wednesday afternoon for Atlanta

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets. d'Arnaud started the first two games of the series and went 1-for-7 with a run scored. William Contreras will catch for Charlie Morton and hit fifth on Wednesday afternoon.
Kolten Wong not in Brewers' Sunday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Wong is being replaced at second base by Luis Urias versus Pirates starter Jose Quintana. In 248 plate appearances this season, Wong has a .237 batting average with a .736 OPS, 6 home runs,...
Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara batting eighth on Tuesday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Sergio Alcantara is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Alcantara will start at second base on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Logan Webb and the Giants. Buddy Kennedy moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Alcantara for 6.9 FanDuel points...
Jake McCarthy batting sixth for Arizona on Tuesday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. McCarthy will start in right field on Tuesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Logan Webb and the Giants. Ketel Marte moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McCarthy for 7.9 FanDuel points...
Patrick Mazeika catching for Mets on Tuesday

New York Mets catcher Patrick Mazeika is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Mazeika will catch for left-hander David Peterson on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Spencer Strider and Atlanta. Tomas Nido moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Mazeika for 5.5 FanDuel points...
