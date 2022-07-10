ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiger Woods turns on the style during practice round at St Andrews

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Tiger Woods ended his second practice round at St Andrews in style as he continued his preparations for the 150th Open Championship on Sunday.

Woods, who won two of his three Open titles on the Old Course in 2000 and 2005, drove the green on the par-four 18th before leaving an eagle putt from around 20 feet short of the hole.

The 15-time major winner was again accompanied by US PGA champion Justin Thomas, the pair having spent Saturday evening walking the course with a handful of clubs and hitting chips and putts on and around the vast greens.

Woods did not speak to waiting reporters, saying he would do so after Monday’s four-hole Champions Challenge.

The 46-year-old withdrew from the US PGA after a third round of 79 and skipped last month’s US Open to give his body more time to recover due to the lingering aftermath of the car accident in February last year which he said almost resulted in his right leg being amputated.

“This has been the one circled for him,” Thomas said. “He’s excited to be here. Overall, it is a much easier walk than Augusta National and Southern Hills.

“I feel about Tiger being here like I always do – he’s going to find a way to be just fine.”

Woods was allowed to use a golf cart when he competed in the 36-hole JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor at the start of the week and then played 18 holes with Rory McIlroy at Ballybunion on Thursday.

He will partner McIlroy, Lee Trevino and England’s Georgia Hall in the Champions Challenge, which takes place over the first, second, 17th and 18th holes.

#St Andrews#Us Open#Open Championship#Us Pga#Champions Challenge#Augusta National
