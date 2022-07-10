ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

GOP governor says conservatives are slowly pushing back against Trump: 'It's just taking longer than it should'

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Sunday said conservatives are slowly pushing back against former President Trump but that it’s “taking longer than it should.”

Hogan told moderator Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Trump’s “influence is diminishing” and that the Republican Party will slowly distance itself from the former president. The Maryland governor, who has long been critical of Trump, also said he no longer feels he is a lone dissenter.

“I’ve been talking about this for years now, and I felt like I was on a lifeboat all by myself. But now we need a bigger boat because more and more people are speaking out every day,” Hogan said. “I said Trump’s influence on the party was going to diminish over time. It hasn’t happened rapidly, but it has diminished dramatically.”

“It’s just taking longer than it should,” he added.

Trump is facing backlash from some in the GOP for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The House panel investigating the riot has held a series of hearings highlighting the events leading up to Jan. 6, including one that featuring a former White House aide who said Trump encouraged armed rioters to march toward the Capitol.

Hogan on Sunday said the diminishing influence of the former president could be seen in several Republican candidates Trump has worked against who have prevailed in their primary challenges, including Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Rep. Nancy Mace (S.C.).

The Maryland governor, whose term ends this year and who is flirting with a potential White House bid, said America wants to move on from Trump.

“There are an awful lot of people — I would call them the exhausted majority of Americans who are frustrated with the far left and the far right — they want to see us go in a different direction,” the moderate Republican told NBC. “I’ve seen nothing to dissuade me from thinking that there’s a growing demand for exactly what we have done in Maryland over these last eight years.”

Updated at 12:24 p.m.

Comments / 1277

Sandra Martinez
2d ago

Maybe the Governors are, but not the people. The people will get rid of Governors who are against Trump::: time to clean house of Rhinos.

Reply(126)
495
Dr Leo Espinoza
2d ago

I think the bigger issue/question is: HOW WAS SOMEONE LIKE TRUMP ABLE TO GET EVEN ONE SINGLE VOTE IN THE FIRST PLACE?

Reply(338)
374
Abigail
2d ago

Too many of you are so caught up in your own self centeredness, you can't see the truth. You'd rather follow the news reports, and get your candidate information from them, than actually do your own research and learn about a candidate. Too many of you vote for someone just because that person is representing your party. Too many of you wouldn't care if Satan ran for office. If he was representing your party, you'd vote for him. Yes, most of you have gotten that bad at voting. STOP doing that. You complain about the problems with politicians in this country, but guess who put them there?? YOU DID!!! So the problems we're having, are your fault. Just because someone is representing your party, doesn't mean you have to vote for them. There's a line on your ballot... WRITE in a name.

Reply(34)
193
