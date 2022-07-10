ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Metra plans to balance growing budget with federal money through 2024

By Brett Rowland
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago
(The Center Square) – Metra, the commuter rail system in Chicago and its suburbs, plans to use $705 million in federal money to balance its budget through 2024. Metra's operating expenses for 2022 are projected to be $78 million more than the last full year before the pandemic, even though it...

fox32chicago.com

Chicago giving away 5,000 bikes to eligible residents — how to apply

CHICAGO - In an effort to make riding a bicycle more safe and affordable, the city of Chicago is giving away thousands of bikes to eligible residents. The bike distribution program will give away 5,000 bikes — including safety and maintenance equipment — over the next four years to residents who qualify by age and income.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

New ordinance will help prevent displacement for longtime South Side homeowners, Lightfoot says

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Mayor Lightfoot says an ordinance presented before the City Council would help ensure that some longtime South Side homeowners can stay put. The Mayor and City Department of Housing officials say the South Shore condo preservation pilot program would give South Shore condo associations the ability to apply for grants to address maintenance and repairs.
CHICAGO, IL
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Guaranteed income program begins in Chicago; third party candidates file for ballot access

The taxpayer-funded program in Chicago that gives more than 3,500 households $500 monthly cash payments began Monday. Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who is seeking another term, said on social media the program's direct cash payments can be transformative to those who need it the most. It’s unclear when a state program for the Metro East area will be implemented as part of the state budget that began this month.
ILLINOIS STATE
#Federal Budget#Metra#Budget Deficits#Sales Taxes#Financial Plan
ourquadcities.com

IL lawmakers debate statewide assault weapon ban

Following the deadly mass shooting in a suburb of Chicago in which seven people were killed, lawmakers are debating a statewide ban on assault weapons. Fifty Democrats signed on to a bill that would ban assault rifles, and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said he supports a ban.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Pritzker says Highland Park parade shooting has not received more attention than ongoing Chicago violence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is addressing concerns that more attention was paid to the Highland Park parade shooting than the ongoing violence in Chicago's neighborhoods. Sunday morning on CNN's "State of the Union," Pritzker said he is not giving more attention to one than the other. "In fact, much of what we've done in our budget over the last six months for this current fiscal year is to put money into programs that serve Black and Brown communities throughout Chicago and the rest of the state, particularly communities where there has been a high degree of violence. And I have been to and spent time with the communities and fmailies that have been affected by gun violence on the South Side of Chicago, West Side of Chicago," Pritzker said. Pritzker also called for more stringent red flag laws and a national ban on assault weapons. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Police warn of series of robberies in Englewood area since June

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents in the Englewood area of a recent string of robberies which have take place between June and July. In each incident, an offender would approach the victims on the street and forcefully take their property, according to Chicago police. The offender...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Another Chicago weekend of violence downtown: 'Everyone in the community is extremely distressed'

CHICAGO - A string of shootings in and near downtown Chicago over the weekend has one neighborhood organization complaining about the "casual violence." "I’ve lived here for 26 years and never imagined that we’d be dealing with this level of serious crime. Something has to change," Brian Israel, president of the River North Residents Association, wrote Monday in an email to the Sun-Times.
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

