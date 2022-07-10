ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

A Furious Nick Kyrgios Wanted Woman Kicked Out Of Wimbledon For Having 'About 700 Drinks'

By Daniel Marland
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nick Kyrgios furiously asked for a woman to be ejected from Centre Court during his Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic after 'having about 700 drinks'. The Australian's clash with Djokovic is ongoing and the crowd is invested in every serve. One in particular was very vocal towards Kyrgios and he tried...

Comments / 13

Lee Henderson
2d ago

While watching I kept thinking mental disorder or roid rage, he was so angry about the smallest things.

Reply(1)
4
The Greek
2d ago

Acts like he had too many drinks. He’s a bad look for tennis

Reply(2)
10
