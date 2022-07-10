ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Lowe blow! Shocking own goal from Inter Miami defender sees his team suffer stoppage time defeat against Orlando City in the Florida Derby

By Lewis Browning For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Inter Miami fell to a stoppage time defeat at the hands of Orlando City this morning after a nightmare own goal from Damion Lowe.

With the game at 0-0, Lowe converted Jake Mulraney's cross past his own goalkeeper to give Orlando the victory and keep the hosts' play-off hopes on-track in the Eastern Conference.

But the goal came in bizarre fashion, with Lowe trying to hoof the ball into the stands, getting his effort all wrong and firing high into his own net off the crossbar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vj56a_0gamo4om00
Damion Lowe tried to clear Jake Mulraney's cross but ended up putting it into his own net
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wvDyS_0gamo4om00
The ball flew in off the crossbar with goalkeeper Drake Callender coming to claim the cross

The Florida derby was a closer game than many may have predicted, with both sides having plenty of chances in the match.

The game, which was delayed by two-and-a-quarter hours because of severe weather conditions, saw early end-to-end football before Orlando pegged their visitors back in their own half, but struggled to break down a resilient defence.

Drake Callender saved well from Junior Urso when Orlando did manage a shot on target, but he could do almost nothing to prevent the late winner, despite a potential mis-communication.

The 25-year-old dashed off his line to claim the cross low down, but Lowe ran in ahead of his goalkeeper to finish high into an empty net, but unfortunately for him it was the wrong one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qpf0x_0gamo4om00
Inter Miami were on a good run of form and drew 1-1 with FC Dallas during the week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EDzZV_0gamo4om00
Damion Lowe (right) has been an important player for Phil Neville's side this season

After the ball flew in roars could be heard from the stands and Orlando manager Oscar Pareja punched the air in delight.

Cellender immediately patted Lowe on the back but the defender struggled to hide his embarrassment, walking back to position with his head down as his team-mates and manager Phil Neville stood in shock.

Miami's play-off dreams are far from over with just over half of the season gone, though they do sit tenth in the table, four points off seventh place Cincinnati.

Orlando meanwhile are fifth, five points off New York Red Bulls in top spot.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Orlando, FL — 30 Top Places!

Are you planning your next breakfast food trip but don’t know where to go just yet?. Orlando in Florida is just the perfect destination. The “City Beautiful” is not just home to world-famous theme parks like Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando. It’s also home to a...
ORLANDO, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Orlando: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Orlando, Florida

The Florida weather can be very hot and humid during the summer, so it’s essential to take the appropriate precautions when planning an Orlando Florida vacation. The state’s warm temperatures also make it difficult to enjoy outdoor activities. Visitors to the Orlando Botanical Garden should pack plenty of water and sunscreen, since the entire garden is outside. Also, don’t forget to bring sun protection and bug spray, since the mosquitoes in Orlando are no joke! While you’re in town, you may want to catch a game of basketball or ice hockey at the Amway Center. Orlando is home to the NBA Orlando Magic and the ECHL Orlando Solar Bears.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Florida woman surprised to see 'inflation fee' on restaurant bill

ORLANDO, Fla. — The price of a meal at Macaroni Grill just got more expensive. The national restaurant chain is now charging a $2 "temporary inflation fee." The fee is tacked on the bottom of customers' bills. Customer Alison Burke said she was surprised but she "completely understands" the...
FLORIDA STATE
BoardingArea

Florida’s Brightline Train Swaps Disney For Universal

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Orlando, FL
City
Miami, FL
Orlando, FL
Sports
thefamilyvacationguide.com

15 of the Best Orlando Hotels with a Lazy River

No matter what you have got planned for your trip to Florida, it’s undoubtedly the resort that sets the tone for your travels so why not pick one with multiple pools and a lazy river?. A lazy river is the epitome of relaxation, and getting to experience one without...
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Famous Airline Announces It Will Suspend Service to Orlando, Florida

Flying into Orlando International Airport is the start of a magical vacation for many vacation goers. Unfortunately, one famous airline has announced it will suspend service to Orlando beginning in September. Hawaiian Airlines has just announced it will suspend service between Honolulu and Orlando starting September 7, 2022. According to...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Neville
Person
Damion Lowe
bungalower

New taco restaurant opening in former Wahlburger’s storefront

California-based restaurant chain, Solita Tacos and Margaritas (Facebook | Website), has just signed a 10-year lease for a vacant storefront on a very prominent corner in downtown Orlando later this year. The new restaurant will take over the empty 5,300 SF space left behind by Wahlburgers at 200 S. Orange...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Study shows this Central Florida city ranks No. 1 in pedestrian deaths

ORLANDO, Fla – The Daytona Beach area was ranked number one and Metro Orlando number eight in the top 20 most dangerous metro areas for pedestrian deaths in 2022, according to Smart Growth America. The Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville metro area was ranked number 12. [TRENDING: Orange County deputies suspended after...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inter Miami#Florida Derby#New York Red Bulls#Own Goal
disneyfoodblog.com

See What Airline Will No Longer Fly to Orlando

Flying has been a bit difficult in recent months, and it seems as though more and more airlines are showing signs of struggle. There have been a ton of flight cancelations due to staffing issues, weather, COVID-19 Some airlines have cut down on their routes, and now, one airline is...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Ask Trooper Steve: Is it legal to ride in a trailer?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked, “Is it legal to ride in a trailer? Just saw a landscaper trailer...
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

5 great burger spots in Florida

When it comes to comfort food, most people would say that nothing compares to some crispy french fries and a juicy burger. And while it is definitely not healthy to eat fast food on a regular basis, it's ok to have it from time to time, if you enjoy it. After all, it's all about balance. Eating whole foods most of the time and indulging in a delicious burger occasionally won't do much harm.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
wqcs.org

Florida Teacher of the Year Finalists Recognized

Orlando - Tuesday July 12, 2022: Five Florida Teacher of the Year finalists were recognized at the Teacher of the Year Conference in Orlando Tuesday. The finalists for 2023 Teacher of the Year were chosen from nearly 185,000 public school teachers throughout the state. Each school district selected its teacher of the year, and then a statewide selection committee representing teachers, principals, parents, and the business community, reviewed each district's application on the basis of outstanding ability to teach and communicate knowledge of the subject taught, professional development, philosophy of teaching, and outstanding school and community service.
ORLANDO, FL
flcourier.com

AKAs attending international convention this week in Orlando

Hundreds of members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority are shown in their trademark pink and green colors outside of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park late Saturday night, a day before the sorority’s international convention began in Orlando. The sorority members, known as AKAs, were at the Disney...
ORLANDO, FL
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

486K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy