Aurora, CO

Man shot, injured in Aurora hotel parking lot early Sunday

By THE SENTINEL
sentinelcolorado.com
 3 days ago

AURORA | An unidentified man was shot and injured early Sunday in the parking lot of an Aurora hotel, police said. Police were called...

sentinelcolorado.com

Comments

Bryant Ray
3d ago

Not surprising, that area is basically Montghetto lol or the Bells, whichever one you choose to call it makes no difference... That area is bad off of 40th

Reply(1)
3
 

sentinelcolorado.com

Comments / 0

