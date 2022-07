WATCH: You Decide! Should the hotel developer Driftwood receive $30 million of local tourism tax from Brevard County for their Westin Hotel project in Cocoa Beach?. Space Coast Daily’s Giles Malone explains the details so you may decide and contact your Brevard County Commissioners to let them know your opinion. The public is invited to attend and participate in a Community Town Hall Forum set Thursday, July 14 at the Radisson Resort at the Port to discuss Driftwood Capital‘s request for $30 million of tourism tax funds to promote its proposed Westin Hotel to be built in Cocoa Beach.

