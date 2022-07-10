ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aitkin County, MN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-10 10:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Aitkin; Cass; Crow Wing; Itasca...

Special Weather Statement issued for Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Goodhue, Hennepin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 04:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anoka; Benton; Carver; Chisago; Dakota; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Ramsey; Scott; Sherburne; Stearns; Washington; Wright AREAS OF DENSE FOG THROUGH MID MORNING A bank of dense fog is oozing southwest across eastern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin early this morning. Visibilities are frequently 1/4 mile or less within the fog bank. The leading edge is expected to reach the I-94 corridor by 8 AM, then it should begin stalling and improving. However, it`s possible the low clouds and fog could engulf most of the Twin Cities metro for a short time before dissipating. Therefore, expect the possibility of rapid changes in visibility and significant impacts to the morning commute.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
Special Weather Statement issued for North Cass, Pine, South Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 04:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North Cass; Pine; South Cass PATCHY AREAS OF DENSE FOG Areas of patchy dense fog are being observed this morning reducing visibilities to a half mile or less at times. Fog is expected to erode later this morning. Commuters should allow extra space between themselves and other vehicles and travel with low beam headlights on.
CASS COUNTY, MN
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Big Stone, Douglas, Grant, Otter Tail, Pope, Stevens, Todd by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 13:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Big Stone; Douglas; Grant; Otter Tail; Pope; Stevens; Todd; Traverse; Wadena; Wilkin SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 457 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BIG STONE DOUGLAS GRANT OTTER TAIL POPE STEVENS TODD TRAVERSE WADENA WILKIN
BIG STONE COUNTY, MN

