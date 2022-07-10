ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Jimmy Garoppolo to Tampa? “Not a chance”

By Mike Florio
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the football-following world tries to figure out where 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will land, a bizarre theory has emerged in recent days. Garoppolo to Tampa, as the heir apparent to Tom Brady. Basically, New England 2014-17 all over again. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, who know...

Larry Brown Sports

Tony Romo hit with jokes after celebrity golf win

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo claimed victory in the American Century Championship for the third time on Sunday, but the manner of the win led to some pretty easy jokes. Romo fended off Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski and former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder in a playoff to win...
NFL
NBC Sports

Trevor Lawrence: Doug Pederson has made a lot of needed changes

When the Jaguars hired Doug Pederson in February, he represented a clear upgrade from his predecessor Urban Meyer. After the disaster that was Jacksonville’s 2021, the team needed someone with instant credibility to lead the team. Having coached the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory in the 2017 season, Pederson had it.
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo trade has been discussed by Seahawks

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Seattle Seahawks have had internal discussions on the possibility of trading for QB Jimmy Garoppolo. (Jeremy Fowler on Twitter) The Seahawks were heavily implicated in the trade discussions for QB Baker Mayfield before he was shipped off to the Carolina Panthers for a conditional fifth-round pick. Since then, Seattle was said to be prepared to enter the season with a QB stable of Drew Lock and Geno Smith, but Fowler says they have still done their homework on Garoppolo. While inter-division trades are rare, they're not impossible, but other factors such as contract discussions and physicals impede the process of a Garoppolo trade with any team, and Fowler believes that Seattle may opt to sit and wait for a potential release. Garoppolo has struggled with health throughout his pro career and has never finished as a QB1 despite his tenure in a San Francisco offense generally known as being "QB friendly." With the impending rise of first-round QB Trey Lance for the 49ers, Garoppolo's fantasy value is almost non-existent in the Bay Area, but if he were moved to a place where he could become a starter, he could show some relevancy in superflex formats.
ClutchPoints

Jimmy Garoppolo’s agent addresses wild 49ers-Buccaneers rumor, shoulder injury recovery

Jimmy Garoppolo’s future has been the subject of a plethora of rumors during the offseason. The veteran quarterback was originally expected to be traded. But now his future is unclear after having shoulder surgery. There was a certain rumor going around that Jimmy G could be traded from the San Francisco 49ers to the Tampa […] The post Jimmy Garoppolo’s agent addresses wild 49ers-Buccaneers rumor, shoulder injury recovery appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Raiders Make History Yet Again…

Once again, the Silver and Black have headlined the sports world. As of yesterday, Sandra Douglass Morgan (pictured above on the left) became the first female president of an NFL team. This move marks a historic day in Raiders history, but more importantly, in league history. To many people, it’s more than just a job. It’s a milestone for women, and a step forward in racial equality. In a league predominantly lead by male players, staff, and coaches, it represents a beacon of hope for female athletes.
NBC Sports

Steph catches incredible TD pass from Rodgers at golf tourney

It’s no secret that Steph Curry is a man of many talents. The four-time NBA champion and 2022 Finals MVP is participating in his 10th American Century Championship golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, but it would be very out of character for Curry to only stick to golf on the course.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Next step for Deshaun Watson starts this week

The Cleveland Browns got closure and clarity with one quarterback last week and are hoping they are close to getting the same with another this week or next. Browns training camp starts in just over two weeks. Last week, the team moved Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers after months of speculation. Cleveland will pay a majority of the contract while Mayfield gave up money to make the deal happen.
CBS Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo's agent says QB is on schedule in his recovery, shuts down rumored Bucs trade

In an offseason littered with player movement, Jimmy Garoppolo remains a Niner. By the end of last season, it felt like a certainty that the 30-year-old quarterback had played his final game for San Francisco with the team set to roll out 2021 first-round pick Trey Lance as the full-time starter. While Lance's ascension to QB1 looks to be on track, the shoe that sends Garoppolo to a new club has yet to drop.
FanSided

Buccaneers need to make difficult decision with Chris Godwin

Despite the fact that the Buccaneers could have Chris Godwin back by the first week of the season, it doesn’t mean they need to use him there. Chris Godwin could be back and ready to play for the Buccaneers in the first game of the season against the Cowboys. This is a dicey topic that could change at any minute, but the current thought is that there is a chance for Godwin to be on the field if his ACL tear recovery continues to go well.
Yardbarker

Raiders Roster: CB Gets Cut, Ndamukong Suh A Possibility?

The Las Vegas Raiders made an interesting cut today, just days away from NFL training camp. Cornerback Stanford Samuels didn’t last long with the Silver and Black, but his departure makes room for someone to come aboard. In his defense, Samuels was mostly seen as a camp body, a...
Joe Buck reveals FOX made interesting offer to him

Joe Buck this offseason left his longtime broadcasting home at FOX to join his partner Troy Aikman at ESPN. Before he decided to make the change, Buck says he was approached by FOX with an interesting offer. Buck spoke with “The Dan LeBatard Show with Stugotz” on Sunday from the...
NBC Sports

Patriots trading N’Keal Harry to Bears

N'Keal Harry is finally getting a fresh start. The Patriots are trading the receiver to the Bears, according to a report from NFL Media. In exchange for Harry, the Patriots will receive a 2024 seventh-round draft pick. A first-round pick in 2019, Harry never truly found his footing with New...
NBC Sports

What Rice learned catching passes from 'gunslinger' Lance

STATELINE, Nev. -- 49ers quarterback Trey Lance has yet to enter an NFL season as the starter, but he already has built chemistry with the best receiver in football history. “Man, I don’t know what clicked,” Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice said on the latest episode of the "49ers Talk" podcast, “but it was just like we were on the same page.”
