Arsenal transfer news LIVE: Kante deal lined up, Tielemans top priority, Alex Grimaldo interest intensified

ARSENAL are on the hunt for more new signings after Gabriel Jesus starred on his debut against Nurnberg.

The Gunners are said to be lining up a move for N'Golo Kante, as hopes build that Chelsea will be willing to let the midfielder, who has a year left on his contract, leave.

They are also after a more attacking midfielder, with £30m Leicester star Youri Tielemans the top priority.

And Benfica full-back Alex Grimaldo is reportedly on the list with the Gunners set to make a £5.9 million offer.

IN: Marquinhos, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner, Gabriel Jesus

OUT: Alexandre Lacazette (released)

Paqueta bid

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has revealed that the club have received offers for Lucas Paqueta - with Arsenal reportedly registering their interest in the Brazilian.

"There are proposals for him," Aulas told Goal.

"There are certain players who can feel complete in the project, and others who don’t.

"Economically, we have the means to pursue our ideas and objectives."

Inter trying to sell Sanchez

Inter Milan are trying to sell Alexis Sanchez to Flamengo in order to finance a Paulo Dybala transfer, according to reports.

The Chilean, who has enjoyed spells at Barcelona, Arsenal and Manchester United, scored nine goals and provided four assists in 39 appearances last season.

But according to Gazzetta, the South American forward is up for sale.

And Inter are hoping Brazilian outfit Flamengo will be prepared to purchase him.

Sanchez, who earns £6.37million per year at the Italian giants, does not want to leave the San Siro if it means taking a pay cut.

As a result, he has blocked approaches from several clubs including Galatasaray, Sevilla, Villarreal, Colo-Colo and River Plate.

Arsenal rivalled by Brentford

The Gunners already lost out on Aaron Hickey to London rivals Brentford this week.

And now the Bees are moving for another Arsenal target, Omar Marmoush.

The Egyptian international plays his football in the Bundesliga for Wolfsburg.

Kante bid denied

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has poured water over reports N’Golo Kante was being eyed up Arsenal.

According to reports, the French midfielder was a target for their London rivals.

However, Romano said reported deals for Kante and Lille winger Edon Zhegrova are far from the mark.

Tavares targeted

Portuguese left-back Nuno Tavares has been linked with a move away all summer.

The Gunners are said to be chasing a left-back in the window - with Alex Grimaldo the latest linked.

According to Fabrizio Romano, though, the Gunners are not entertaining any ideas of parting with the defender yet.

He said: “Tavares has many proposals. Spanish clubs, French clubs and Italian clubs are all interested in him, but at the moment, Arsenal are not accepting any bid for Tavares."

Saka ribbed by Grealish

Jack Grealish has jokingly quizzed England team-mate Bukayo Saka on where his invite to Wimbledon was.

Arsenal ace Saka, 20, was at SW19 for Novak Djokovic's semi-final against Brit Cameron Norrie.

Credit: Instagram / BukayoSaka87

Saka looked smart in black, with a nice watch and shades.

But Grealish, who is currently holidaying in Greece with his girlfriend Sasha Attwood, felt left out.

The Manchester City ace responded to Saka's Instagram post, saying: "No invite?"

Saka quipped: "The final's tomorrow 🤔 or you prefer to stay in Greece?"

Tielemans would make fans happy

Arsenal will make their fans happy if they bring in Youri Tielemans.

That's the view of Noel Whelan who claims the Leicester midfielder would walk right into Arsenal's side.

He said to Football Insider: "£30m for a player like Tielemans, when you know he can do it in the Premier League – it’s nothing.

“I think he would fit straight into the Arsenal style of play, and the fans would be overjoyed if they could get him in.

“He’s a very talented midfield player, and if you can get him for that sort of price then they’d still have the budget to go out and get a winger as well.

“I believe he would be one of the best midfielders they have had for a long time. I could see him at the club, for sure."

Lacazette hits the ground running

Former Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has got off to a flying start for Lyon.

The French ace joined the Ligue 1 side this summer on a free transfer.

And he didn't take long finding his feet on his debut for Lyon.

Lacazette struck home after just seven minutes as Lyon romped to a 4-2 win against Bourg en Bresse Peronnas.

Giroud makes shock Spurs admission

Oliver Giroud has risked the wrath of Arsenal fans by admitting he considered joining Tottenham when playing for Chelsea.

Giroud revealed he was so disillusioned with life at Chelsea under Frank Lampard, a move to Arsenal's bitter rivals could've been on the cards.

But Giroud was spared making the controversial move when AC Milan came calling.

He said: "I was so desperate to leave that I even told Lampard that I’d have joined Tottenham because I knew that Jose Mourinho wanted me.

“In the end, I think it would have been difficult because I had played for Arsenal.

“Destiny wanted me to be here, wearing the Rossoneri shirt.”

Arsenal target has received offers

Lyon have revealed they've been presented offers for Lucas Paqueta.

Arsenal and Newcastle have been linked with the midfielder.

Although Lyon's president didn't mention the Prem clubs, or any other team, when speaking on the offers they've received for the Paqueta.

The Ligue 1 side's chief, Jean-Michel Aulas, said: "There are proposals for him."

Aulas also took a cheeky swipe at the want-away star, adding: "There are certain players who can feel complete in the project, and others who don't.

"Economically, we have the means to pursue our ideas and objectives."

Arsenal urged to sign defender

Arsenal have been urged to sign a new defender as the current crop conceded too many goals last season.

That's the opinion of club legend William Gallas who knows a fair share about defending after spells shoring the back lines of both Chelsea and Arsenal.

He told Genting Casino: "I think they need to get one centre-back, a top, world class centre-back because it’s very important to have a player who has got a lot of experience at the back. One who can manage the defensive line.

‘Unfortunately last season Arsenal conceded some goals, I was watching the games and I can see the centre-backs were a little bit too young and inexperienced.

"You need one experienced defender who can control the defensive line and can give information to his players, who can talk and speak with the other centre-back and the full-backs.

"People forget about that and think if you have two good young centre-backs it will be fine, but that’s not the case. I don’t think it will be fine, they make some mistakes. That was unfortunately not good for them and they lost some games because of it."

Arsenal urged to sign Tielemans

Arsenal will receive a huge boost if they can sign Youri Tielemans from Leicester City, according to club legend Alan Smith.

Speaking of the benefits Tielemans can provide, Smith told 888: "Tielemans is an excellent player, and hopefully Arsenal can get that one over the line because they’ve been linked with him for a long time.

"I’m sure they’ve been talking to Leicester and to the player’s agent for a long time as well. So that one would be a big boost."

Arsenal face Martinez transfer struggle

Arsenal are trailing behind Man United in the race to sign Lisandro Martinez from Ajax.

That's according to transfer expert Dean Jones who claims Martinez's connection with United boss Erik ten Hag who he worked with at Ajax has given the Red Devils an advantage in talks.

Jones told Give Me Sport: "For me, United just have the edge over Arsenal when it comes to this transfer. That’s because of the ten Hag factor and they’re further ahead in their progress as a team.

“I know when compared to a lot of teams that they’re competing with, they’re behind, but with Arsenal, they’re ahead.”

Tielemans instead of Ward-Prowse

Youri Tielemans would be a great fit for Arsenal if they can't land James Ward-Prowse from Southampton.

That's according to Paul Merson who questioned Ward-Prowse's ambition for remaining with the Saints amid interest from the Gunners.

Merson told the Daily Star: "Youri Tielemans would fit nicely at Arsenal if James Ward-Prowse takes the soft option and stays at Southampton.

“I start to worry when that happens when a player plays it safe like that. What are you going to do, realistically, at Southampton? West Ham wanted Ward-Prowse and that would have been a good move for him too because they will finish above Saints.

“But I said before that Arsenal should have gone in for him. The thing is, if he’s staying at Southampton, maybe he doesn’t have the ambition?"

Good morning Arsenal fans

Arsenal have been busy in the transfer window, most recently adding £45m Gabriel Jesus to their squad.

And they aren’t done there either, according to boss Mikel Arteta.

“There are more things that we would like to do if we can,” he told reporters.

“Obviously the market will dictate what we can do. So far we are happy with what we have done.”

Although, they have missed out on Aaron Hickey who has signed for Brentford for £18million.

The Gunners chased the Scotland international full-back earlier in the summer, as they sought cover for his compatriot Kieran Tierney.

It is Brentford, however, who have won the race to prise him from Serie A side Bologna.

Meanwhile, N’Golo Kante is being linked with a shock move to Arsenal, according to a new report.

Daily Star claim that Mikel Arteta wants to bring a defensive midfielder to the Emirates and the Gunners have sounded out the French midfielder.

Kante could be available at a bargain price – with just 12 months left on his contract.

Man Utd are also said to be watching developments closely as his deal runs.

'Good summer' for Gunners, says legend

Arsenal legend Alan Smith believes the club would have had a good summer if they land two targets Youri Tielemans and Lisandro Martinez.

“Tielemans is an excellent player, and hopefully Arsenal can get that one over the line because they’ve been linked with him for a long time,” Smith told the Leicester Mercury.

“I’m sure they’ve been talking to Leicester and to the player’s agent for a long time as well. So that one would be a big boost.

“Raphinha looks dead in the water, and that’s a shame, but if they can get Tielemans and (Lisandro) Martinez – on top of their other signings – that’s a really good summer.”

Edu's pledge

Arsenal director Edu has insisted the Gunners are "working on" more signings.

The Brazilian was quizzed on the club's preseason tour in Germany about new arrivals.

He is desperate to add to Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos, and Matt Turner.

Mikel Arteta's men have been linked with Youri Tielemans and Lisandro Martinez.

Merse backs Tielemans bid

Leicester City star Youri Tielemans has been linked with a move to Arsenal throughout this window.

And it appears that the Gunners are favourites for his signature - desperate to add some quality to their midfield.

Former Gunner and now TV pundit Paul Merson believes the Belgian would be a good signing for the North Londoners.

“Youri Tielemans would fit nicely at Arsenal if James Ward-Prowse takes the soft option and stays at Southampton,” Merson told the DailyStar

Tierney fitness

Kieran Tierney managed just 30 minutes against Nurmberg in Arsenal's friendly win.

But, Gunners fans need not worry about an injury relapse. Manager Mikel Arteta revealed all is fine on that front.

“He’s really good,” the Spaniard revealed after the game.

“He’s been training really good. Obviously he’s been out for over three months now so we wanted to give him a proper warm-up, play the first half an hour and then get him out.

“So he was in good condition and there’s no issues there.”

Gunners miss out

Brentford have completed the £18million signing of former Arsenal target Aaron Hickey.

The Gunners chased the Scotland international full-back earlier in the summer, as they sought cover for his compatriot Kieran Tierney.

It is Brentford, however, who have won the race to prise him from Serie A side Bologna.

Upon signing a four-year contract with the Bees, Hickey popped up at his new side’s pre-season friendly against Boreham Wood.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is delighted to have beaten off competition to sign one of his top targets.

Wenger backs Wilshere as a coach

Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger has backed former player Jack Wilshere to become a success as a coach.

The former England international announced his retirement from football at the age of 30 - and is planning on going into coaching.

And the Frenchman believes that could well suit Wilshere.

The fact that he couldn’t go to the end of his potential might help him to be motivated to make a great coaching career. That’s what I wish," Wenger told Sky Sports.

“First of all, he has a great understanding of the game. He’s brave, he’s got great communication skills, he’s honest and he’s intelligent.

“On top of that, he’s had a frustrating end to his playing career. If he manages to turn that frustration into motivation and shows how good he is in football, I think he has a promising coaching career in front of him.”

