FORT HALL — Family and friends of a local man stabbed to death in January demonstrated in front of the Fort Hall Tribal Justice Center Tuesday to raise awareness about the loss of their loved one and the ongoing case for the man accused of killing him. A little over one dozen people helds signs and chanted “Justice for Dylan Tindore,” a 34-year-old Fort Hall man who was killed on Jan. 7, 2022. ...

FORT HALL, ID ・ 10 HOURS AGO